Kenya's Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Impeached

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua dismissed allegations outlined in the impeachment motion that he had amassed a substantial wealth portfolio, estimated at Sh5.2 billion.
8 October 2024
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Rigathi Gachagua has been impeached as Kenya's Deputy President after 281 MPs voted in favour of a motion citing 11 charges, including corruption.

Speaker Moses Wetangula said 44 MPs voted against the motion sponsored by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse while one legislator abstained.

Wetangula is now expected to inform the Speaker of the Senate Amason Kingi of the resolution of the House within two days.

Gachagua shall however continue to perform the functions of his office pending the outcome of the Senate proceedings.

Within seven days after receiving notice of a resolution from the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Senate Speaker shall convene a meeting of the Senate to hear charges against the impeached Deputy President.

The Senate, by resolution, may appoint a special committee comprising eleven of its members to investigate the matter.

A special committee appointed shall investigate the matter; and report to the Senate within ten days whether it finds the particulars of the allegations against the Deputy President to have been substantiated.

The Deputy President shall have the right to appear and be represented before the special committee during its investigations.

If the special committee establishes that the particulars of any allegation have not been substantiated, further proceedings shall not be taken.

And if the allegations substantiated, the Senate shall, after according the Deputy President an opportunity to be heard, vote on the impeachment charges.

If at least two-thirds of all the members of the Senate vote to uphold any impeachment charge, the Deputy President shall cease to hold office.

