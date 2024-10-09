Algerian Journalist Fined, Sentenced to 1 Year On Insult Charges

8 October 2024
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

New York — Algerian authorities must release the Djelfa Tribune editor-in-chief, Badreddine Guermat, and should not contest if he chooses to appeal, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Tuesday.

The journalist was sentenced to one year in prison and fined 100,000 dinars (US$752) on Sunday, October 6, on charges of insulting a state institution and its employees, according to a local reporter who spoke to CPJ on the condition of anonymity, citing safety concerns.

"We are alarmed by an Algerian court's decision to convict and sentence journalist Badreddine Guermat to one year in prison for simply doing his job," said CPJ Interim MENA Program Coordinator Yeganeh Rezaian, from Washington, D.C. "Algerian authorities must release Guermat, should not contest his appeal, and stop harassing journalists for reporting the news."

Guermat was arrested on September 25 from his home in Djelfa, a city south of Algiers, following a Facebook post alleging government mismanagement of funds. The Djelfa Tribune is a local news website that covers local politics.

CPJ's email to the Algerian Ministry of Interior requesting comment about Guermat's conviction did not receive any response.

The arrests occur amid an apparent aim to silence criticism ahead of and after the September 7 presidential elections in what rights groups are calling an "erosion of human rights" under President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's administration.

At the time of CPJ's most recent annual prison census on December 1, 2023, three journalists were imprisoned in Algeria. Journalist Mustapha Bendjama was released in April 2024. In addition to Guermat, authorities have since arrested at least two other local journalists: Omar Ferhat and Sofiane Ghirous.

Read the original article on CPJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.