South Africa: Rhema Bible Church Founder Ray McCauley Dies - South African News Briefs - October 9, 2024

Rhema Bible Church Founder Ray McCauley Dies

Rhema Bible Church founder Ray McCauley, 75, has passed away, reports IOL. The church confirmed that McCauley died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. “It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Pastor Ray McCauley, founder of Rhema Bible Church and a prominent evangelical leader,” said his son, Joshua McCauley, who serves as senior pastor at the church. Rhema Bible Church now boasts over 45,000 members. The South African National Christian Forum (SANCF) praised McCauley as "an exceptional ecumenical leader."

Temba Residents Protest Water Shortages Amid Plant Shutdown

The City of Tshwane's Water and Sanitation Department has temporarily shut down the Temba Water Treatment Plant (TWTP), which supplies water to Hammanskraal and nearby areas, reports SABC News. The closure is due to water quality issues following last week’s power outage at the Pyramid Substation caused by a fire. City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said that the power disruption impacted the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant, which releases untreated wastewater into the Apies River, flowing into the Leeukraal Dam. Temba residents have raised concerns over the insufficient water tanker supply, while the city continues efforts to restore normal operations at the plant.

Capetonian Arrested with R200,000 in Outstanding Warrants

A Cape Town resident with outstanding warrants exceeding R200,000 has been arrested, reports News24 . He was one of two motorists on the City of Cape Town's Top 100 offenders list apprehended during an operation in Mitchells Plain. The duo had a combined total of 87 warrants worth R270,100. Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith commented, "These four motorists owe nearly half a million rand in fines and contempt penalties." One suspect remains in custody at Pollsmoor after failing to post R18,000 bail.

More South African news