Ethiopia: PM Stresses Need for Intensified Efforts to Strengthen Food Security, Ensure Sustainable Growth

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stressed the need to intensify efforts across all regions, working towards a unified progress that strengthens the country's food security ambitions and ensures sustainable growth for the entire nation.

PM Abiy said on social media post today that as is the case for many parts of the country, the South Region is immensely rich in natural resources.

This season, fruit and vegetable production has been exceptionally fruitful, with abundant harvests yielding 34.5 million quintals of fruits and 7.6 million quintals of vegetable crops, he added.

"To build on this success, we must intensify our efforts across other regions, working towards a unified progress that strengthens our food security ambitions and ensures sustainable growth for the entire nation," the premier underscored.