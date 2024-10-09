Zimbabwe: Self-Styled Prophet Madungwe Crashes Toyota Aqua Gifted By Chivayo

8 October 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

CONTROVERSIAL self-styled cleric, Talent Madungwe recently crashed his Toyota Aqua vehicle gifted by ex-con tenderprenuer, Wicknell Chivayo.

Madungwe was driving the vehicle without a valid licence.

The accident occurred as the 38-year-old, who claims to make regular visits to heaven and back and experiencing several encounters with God, left the yard of his rented accommodation in Harare's Hatfield suburb.

He appeared before the Epworth Magistrate Court facing two counts of contravening the Road Traffic Act, pertaining to driving without a valid licence and negligent driving.

The State case is that on August 6, 2024 at around 1020hours, the accused person was driving a Toyota Aqua exiting his home.

As he tried to navigate turning right into a strip road next to Airport Road, the prophet side-swiped a passing Nissan NP300 single cab causing minor damage to its loading box.

The matter was remanded to tomorrow, October 9, for sentencing.

