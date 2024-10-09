Somalia: UN Envoy Highlights Somalia's Political and Constitutional Progress

Ambassador James Swan, the UN Special Representative for Somalia, recently delivered a pivotal report to the UN Security Council, focusing on Somalia's ongoing political and constitutional reforms.

The briefing touched on several sensitive issues, providing a detailed update on the country's progress while outlining the path forward for peace and stability in Somalia.

The Ambassador emphasized Somalia's constitutional review efforts, specifically highlighting the revisions to Chapters 5 through 9 of the constitution.

At the heart of Swan's address was the Somali government's commitment to addressing national priorities, with particular attention to the review of the country's provisional constitution. This review focuses on the power-sharing mechanisms between the Federal Government and its Member States, a crucial element for strengthening Somalia's fragile federal structure.

"Chapters 5 through 9 of the constitution, which govern the division of powers between federal institutions and member states, are currently under revision," Swan informed the council.

Swan also highlighted the importance of inclusive political dialogue in shaping Somalia's future. "We are encouraging broad-based dialogue that involves all key political actors to achieve a national consensus and move forward with electoral legislation," he noted.

This is particularly significant as Somalia moves toward the implementation of a one-person, one-vote electoral system, a major shift from the clan-based power-sharing system that has governed the country for decades.

Swan commended the Somali government for its legislative efforts aimed at establishing a solid legal framework for national elections. The transition toward direct elections represents a critical step forward in Somalia's democratic evolution, though it remains fraught with challenges, including the need for full participation from all regions, such as Puntland.

While the focus of Swan's briefing was largely on Somalia's political and constitutional developments, security issues continue to loom large in the country's journey toward stability. Al-Shabaab remains a significant threat to peace, conducting frequent attacks that destabilize both urban and rural areas. The group continues to challenge Somali government forces and African Union peacekeepers, undermining efforts to consolidate gains made in governance and security.

Swan stressed that ongoing security sector reforms are essential to ensuring long-term stability. The Federal Government, with support from international partners, is working to build a professional and accountable security force capable of handling Somalia's complex security challenges, including countering terrorism and stabilizing liberated areas.

One of the more sensitive topics in Swan's address was the relationship between Somalia's Federal Government and its Member States. Although he did not explicitly mention Puntland's current political disengagement, the omission was conspicuous, as Puntland has historically been a critical player in Somalia's federal structure.

The UN, alongside other international partners such as the African Union, the European Union, and regional organizations, plays a crucial role in facilitating dialogue and providing technical assistance for Somalia's reforms.