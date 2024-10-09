Ugandan Exiles Plot to Take Up Arms Against Govt

The group, identifying as the 'Coalition of Exiled Ugandans', said in an October 5 statement that they met in Kisangani, DR Congo, and laid down what they call the "Kisangani Declaration".

A group of Ugandans in exile have declared intentions to use the force of arms to return home.

The 'Coalition of Exiled Ugandans' said in an October 5 statement that they met in Kisangani, the capital of Orientale Province in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and laid down what they call the "Kisangani Declaration".

"Desirous of seeing equity and justice flourish in our country, we have gathered at Kisangani, DR Congo, and founded the Coalition of Exiled Ugandans," the statement reads in part.

"Our singular mission is to mobilise and organise other exiled Ugandans to return home by all means necessary."

President Museveni came to power in January 1986 after a five-year force of arms.

He has recently been endorsed by his party, the National Resistance Movement, for a seventh term in office with the 80-year-old looking to maintain his stronghold into 40 years and beyond.

Mr Museveveni has since 1986 crushed several armed groups that stood up to attempt to challenge his regime.

But each of the dozens of armed groups has found out that the gun is what Mr Museveni knows best.

He has forced into foreign jungles the Lord's Resistance Army of Joseph Kony, crushed Alice Lakwena's Holy Spirit Movement and Herbert Itongwa's Uganda National Democratic Alliance, and subdued Juma Oris's West Nile Bank Front.

He has also defeated the intentions of Alliance Democratic Front to leave the ADF rebels operating as isolated terrorists from the jungles of Eastern DR Congo.

However, the Coalition of Exiled Ugandans appears to believe an armed struggle is possible in the 21st Century.

There were 57 members present in the said meeting, they said, but only three leaders who signed on the statement have been identified.

They are Captain John James Okello as chairman, Lieutenant Tabitha Ndagire as general secretary and the spokesperson Dr Susan Vivian Owor.

Details of the leaders remain sketchy and the Defence and Military spokesperson Brigadier Felix Kulayigye said they were just "masqueraders".

Exiled author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija told the Nile Post that the 57 members who were in attendance are key figures in the diaspora.

"We agreed that identification will lead to compromise or infiltration," Kakwenza, who fled to Germany in 2022.

He said the group was relying on him for all the dissemination of the information that "we shall be selectively putting out".

"No announcing of the return date but it'll be a surprise equivalent to that of October 1, 1990, when the exiled Rwandans in Uganda returned back home," Kakwenza said.

"Though their return [of Rwandans] from exile was marred by bloodshed of genocide, our return shall be guided by the sacred rules of armed struggle pursuant to the international law. We know our targets and the subsequent goal."

Mr Kakwenza fled to Germany after arrest and torture over his breakthrough novel, The Greedy Barbarian, and the subsequent nonfiction, Banana Republic: Where Writing is a Crime, that detailed the torture during his first arrest.

Asked why the group could fathom meeting in Kisangani, which has pockets of Ugandan military as well as rebels believed to maintain contact with top officials in Kampala, Mr Kakwenza said "in strategy, you meet where you are not expected".

The Coalition of Exiled Ugandans says its decision follows a conscious of the fact that freedom, equality, justice, and dignity are legitimate aspirations of all Ugandans.

The group said it was cognizant of a responsibility to, among others, contribute to the development of the nation and convinced to translate their determination into a "motive force in the cause of national progress, democracy and the rule of law".

It remains unclear where the group intends to base their rebellion from although the alleged meeting in Kisangani suggests they are about to become the the 120-plus rebel grou operating from the swathes of Eastern DR Congo.

The meeting in Kisangani comes two months after 36 members of Forum for Democratic Change Katonga faction were arrested in Kisumu, Kenya, where they had gone to attend a meeting and charged with terrorism-related offenses.

The group had traveled to the Kenyan city of Kisumu for a training course, according to their lawyers, but were deported back with Police saying they had "engaged in covert activities that are suspected to be subversive, drawing the attention of Kenyan security forces."