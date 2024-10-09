Uganda: DP Demands Museveni Remove Muhoozi As CDF to Salvage Diplomatic Ties

The Democratic Party (DP) has called on President Museveni to remove General Muhoozi Kainerugaba from his role as Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) in the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) to address Uganda's strained diplomatic relations with other nations.

At a press conference on Monday, Uganda Young Democrats (UYD) President and acting DP spokesperson Ismail Kiirya cited incidents that he claims have tarnished Uganda's international image.

Kiirya specifically referenced Muhoozi's recent threats against U.S. Ambassador William W. Popp, in which Muhoozi warned of "hell, destruction, and defeat" for the ambassador and the U.S. government unless they issued an apology by October 7.

The source of Muhoozi's grievances, however, remains unclear.

Kiirya also recalled an earlier episode where Muhoozi threatened to attack Kenya's capital, Nairobi a statement that, according to Kiirya, warranted disciplinary action but instead led to Muhoozi's promotion to CDF.

In condemning Muhoozi's threats against Ambassador Popp, Kiirya expressed disappointment at the silence from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and President Museveni.

"The silence from our government is not only alarming but also damaging to our country's reputation. An attack on an ambassador is effectively an attack on a foreign nation, and ignoring these incidents could have serious repercussions," he said.

"If the President values Uganda's diplomatic relations, he should replace the Chief of Defence Forces. Failing to do so could lead to further diplomatic fallout, which would ultimately hurt the country," Kiirya added.

The DP spokesperson urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take swift action to restore Uganda's diplomatic standing, warning that continued inaction could result in political, economic, and social isolation.

On Friday, Muhoozi issued a series of social media posts castigating Ambassador Popp for allegedly undermining President Museveni and the Ugandan Constitution.

"We are about to have a serious confrontation with the current U.S. Ambassador to our country. For disrespecting our beloved and celebrated President and undermining Uganda's Constitution," Muhoozi posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He added, "If this current U.S. Ambassador does not apologize to Mzee personally by Monday morning (9:00 am) for his undiplomatic behaviour in our country, we will demand he leaves Uganda."

The U.S. Embassy in Kampala has reportedly sought clarification from Uganda's Foreign Affairs ministry but has yet to receive a response.

U.S. Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that the United States remains committed to its partnership with Uganda, which spans over 60 years and includes nearly $1 billion in support for various sectors, including health and education.

"The embassy, the Ambassador, and the United States government continue to work directly and normally every day with Ugandan authorities on a full range of issues," Miller said, adding that the U.S. government remains committed to holding accountable those responsible for human rights violations globally.

Muhoozi, the President's son, has a history of controversial statements, and his remarks have prompted concern about Uganda's diplomatic relationships.

Mr. Popp, who was appointed U.S. ambassador to Uganda in September 2023, has not yet responded to the latest developments.