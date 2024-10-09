Uganda: U.S. Govt Announces Shs27.6bn in Humanitarian Assistance to Uganda for Refugees

8 October 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The United States has announced it will be providing $7.5 million( approximately shs27.6 billion) to support the Sudan refugee response in Uganda.

This is part of nearly $424 million in additional humanitarian funding for Sudan and neighboring countries announced at the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

This new funding brings total U.S. humanitarian assistance in Uganda in Fiscal Year 2024 to more than $92 million.

The new funding from the American people, provided through the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, enables UNHCR Uganda to provide critical assistance to Sudanese refugees and their host communities, including emergency relief supplies, healthcare, protection of vulnerable children and victims of gender-based violence, and water and sanitation facilities.

The United States said it is proud to be the largest single humanitarian donor globally and providing more than half of all humanitarian funding in Uganda

"The crisis in Sudan is a global challenge, and we're proud to help the Ugandan people as they provide safety and security to their neighbors from Sudan. As the largest single donor of humanitarian assistance supporting Sudanese refugees in Africa, we recognize the importance of assisting those fleeing conflict and working toward a safe return when the fighting ends," US Ambassador to Uganda, William Popp said.

The US Mission's positive impact reaches across all of Uganda's 146 districts and nearly 70% of our activities are implemented through local non-governmental organizations, generating over 6,000 jobs for Ugandans.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.