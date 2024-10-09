Uganda: U.S. Govt Announces Shs27.6bn in Humanitarian Assistance to Uganda for Refugees

The United States has announced it will be providing $7.5 million( approximately shs27.6 billion) to support the Sudan refugee response in Uganda.

This is part of nearly $424 million in additional humanitarian funding for Sudan and neighboring countries announced at the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

This new funding brings total U.S. humanitarian assistance in Uganda in Fiscal Year 2024 to more than $92 million.

The new funding from the American people, provided through the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, enables UNHCR Uganda to provide critical assistance to Sudanese refugees and their host communities, including emergency relief supplies, healthcare, protection of vulnerable children and victims of gender-based violence, and water and sanitation facilities.

The United States said it is proud to be the largest single humanitarian donor globally and providing more than half of all humanitarian funding in Uganda

"The crisis in Sudan is a global challenge, and we're proud to help the Ugandan people as they provide safety and security to their neighbors from Sudan. As the largest single donor of humanitarian assistance supporting Sudanese refugees in Africa, we recognize the importance of assisting those fleeing conflict and working toward a safe return when the fighting ends," US Ambassador to Uganda, William Popp said.

The US Mission's positive impact reaches across all of Uganda's 146 districts and nearly 70% of our activities are implemented through local non-governmental organizations, generating over 6,000 jobs for Ugandans.