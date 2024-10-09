Zimbabwe: Gweru Education Leaders Laud NBS's Role in Uplifting Schools and Communities

Education leaders in Gweru have expressed profound gratitude for the transformative role played by the National Building Society (NBS) in enhancing both the educational sector and local communities through innovative financing solutions.

NBS has become a beacon of support, helping schools upgrade infrastructure while also improving the livelihoods of educators through tailored loan facilities.

Julia Muvuti, Co-Director of Lingfield Adventist School, spoke enthusiastically about the positive changes brought by NBS's financial backing.

"The backing we have received from NBS has been nothing short of extraordinary. It's evident that their commitment to community development aligns perfectly with our vision for quality education. Our teachers feel more secure and motivated knowing they have access to loan facilities for their housing needs," said Muvuti.

Similarly, Mr. Gwatipedza from Progress Christian College praised NBS for facilitating access to home loans, which have significantly improved the quality of life for school staff.

"NBS has not only helped us to upgrade our school but has also facilitated access to loans for our employees, including myself. This has allowed them to acquire homes, significantly improving their quality of life," Gwatipedza said.

NBS has become a key player in Gweru's educational landscape by offering bespoke financial solutions through its Business Banking services.

These services are specifically designed to meet the unique needs of schools in the region, ensuring that the financing goes beyond mere infrastructure development to foster a supportive and holistic growth environment for both students and educators.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sifiso Mahlangu, Managing Director of NBS, highlighted the institution's commitment to education and its role in shaping the future.

"As we move and proceed into the future, there is no sure way to do that with care and confidence than to entrust that future into the hands of an enlightened and educated future generation. It is through this realization and wisdom that has made us at NBS take education seriously and thus have lent a helping hand using our domain as a Building Society and a financial institution of note to contribute to the broader aspect of education," Mahlangu said.

He further highlighted NBS's ongoing efforts to support schools like Lingfield Adventist School and Progress Group of Schools, noting that this was just part of the society's broader commitment to educational and infrastructural development.

"This is but part of the deliberate efforts that NBS has done not only to these two institutions but as a demonstration of NBS's efforts in supporting the broader spectrum of education and associated infrastructure. Thus, NBS is your partner in educational growth, building, and financial support," Mahlangu said.