Zimbabwe: Kadoma Is My Favourite Hunting Ground - Macheso

ALICK Macheso has hailed Kadoma fans for their loyalty and unwavering support.

The sungura ace said this at the just-ended Kadoma Music Festival where he shared the stage with Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz, Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Kurai Makore, Saintfloew, Cheso Boys, Chibadura Brothers, Gemma Griffiths, King Her among others.

Macheso, whose act was only stopped by sound engineers around 5 am during the festival, said he wanted to perform for two more hours.

"I have a soft spot for the people of Kadoma because they always show me genuine love each time I pass through this area," he said.

"Our shows in Kadoma are also known for attracting big numbers and this has made us big in this area.

"I thoroughly enjoyed this festival because people of Kadoma came in numbers although fans as far as Harare, Gweru, Chinhoyi, Kwekwe and other areas thronged the event."

Macheso, who has been promoting his latest album 'Kupa Kuturika' country-wide, saluted festival organisers for their faith in him.

"On behalf of Orchestra Mberikwazvo, it was quite an honour to be considered at this festival, which is known for attracting international stars," he said.

"It also means that event organisers value our brand because it means a lot to be performing at such an event.

"I would like to thank my brother Tich Mharadze (event organiser) for showing his faith in us."

Macheso is one of the country's consistent artistes who has been ruling the roost for over 25 years at the held on Orchestra Mberikwazvo.

He left Khiama Boys in 1998 to form his own group after a massive fallout with Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria.

Macheso has been ruling the roost in sungura for a quarter of a century, making him a creative genius.