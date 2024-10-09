South Africa: Bafana Get Down to Business in Gqeberha

The South African senior men's national team host Congo Brazzaville at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday, 11 October 2024 (7pm), and then they travel to Congo to play the return match on Tuesday, 15 October 2024.

Le Roux immediately joined his teammates at training and Broos could afford a smile after he was forced to make changes to his original squad following the withdrawals of Thalente Mbatha and Jayden Adams on Monday. Mbatha and Adams have been replaced by Bathusi Aubaas and Sinoxolo Kwayiba, who are both already in camp.

Kwayiba, who is from Motherwell in Gqeberha, appealed to local fans to come out in numbers on Friday and fill up the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

"I appeal to everybody in the Eastern Cape to come out in numbers and support us on Friday. Should I get a chance to play on Friday, I will do everything in my power to play very well so that I am called up again in the future," he said.

Ticketpro - South Africa vs Congo - 11th of October 2024 - (ticketpros.co.za)