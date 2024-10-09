Rwanda: How Marburg Prevention Measures Are Being Embraced

In public places across Rwanda, rigorous health protocols are being implemented to prevent the spread of the Marburg virus.

At New Life Bible Church-Kicukiro and the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK), everyone entering must sanitize their hands before undergoing a temperature check, The New Times observed on Tuesday, October 8.

If an individual's temperature exceeds 36°C, they are asked to wait 10 minutes for a second check. If the temperature drops, they are allowed to proceed; otherwise, health authorities are called for further evaluation.

ALSO READ: Marburg virus: Key prevention guidelines for places of worship

These measures are part of the government's strategy to combat the Marburg virus, which focuses on regular handwashing with clean water and soap, avoiding gatherings, and minimising contact with potentially exposed individuals or objects.

In busy locations like Nyabugogo taxi park, handwashing facilities are available for public use before entry. Many retail shops, restaurants, supermarkets, and shopping malls also provide handwashing stations or sanitizers. From observations, the public is voluntarily adopting basic hygiene practices, with some people even wearing face masks, though it is not currently a requirement in the Ministry of Health's guidelines.

ALSO READ: New vaccines offer 'hope to control' Marburg virus, says minister

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Public spaces are also mandated by the ministry to conduct temperature checks and health screenings to ensure early detection and isolation of potential cases. Preventing contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals remains crucial in reducing transmission risks.

Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) issued additional guidelines in line with the Ministry of Health's directives, specifically for religious institutions, on October 6. Religious leaders are now required to ensure that preventive measures are strictly enforced in places of worship. This includes mobilising congregants to follow health guidelines, avoid risky behaviors, and practice hygiene measures to curb the spread of the virus.

ALSO READ: Five ways countries contained previous Marburg virus outbreaks

Churches and mosques have been advised to avoid practices like serving Holy Communion in ways that could increase the risk of virus transmission. Leaders are encouraged to implement safety precautions during religious rituals to lessen potential exposure.

Religious communities have also been reminded that it is prohibited to perform farewell rituals for deceased individuals inside places of worship, and people are urged not to approach or handle the body of anyone who has died from the virus.

Nationwide, Rwandans are advised to avoid gatherings and contact with people or objects that may have been exposed to the virus. Approaching or preparing the body of someone who has succumbed to Marburg is strictly forbidden.

Rwanda, on October 6, kicked off a trial vaccination drive focused on people at highest risk of contracting Marburg virus, especially healthcare workers.