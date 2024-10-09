Somalia: Somali Police Burn Single-Use Plastic Bags to Enforce Environmental Protection Laws

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali police have seized and burned single-use plastic bags in Mogadishu as part of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's comprehensive ban on their importation, exportation, production, trade, and use. Companies and entrepreneurs in Somalia are urged to invent alternatives for environmental protection in a move aimed at creating a cleaner and healthier environment for citizens and future generations.

Single-use plastic bags contribute significantly to environmental waste in Somalia. When discarded, they litter the landscape, clog drainage systems, and end up in rivers and streams. In dumps, where trash is sometimes burned, these bags release harmful toxins. Additionally, they pose a serious risk to livestock that may ingest them, leading to health issues.

Speaking to journalists, police spokesperson Abdifatah Aden stated that legal action will follow against those trading or importing the bags. He also emphasized the importance of developing sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic bags.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change commended the police for their support of the ban. Minister Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi is continuing a campaign to educate Somalis about the environmental and health risks posed by these bags.

Minister Al-Makhzoumi emphasized the importance of the nationwide ban, stating, "Somalia is taking proactive measures to address environmental challenges directly. By banning single-use plastic bags, we are making a dedicated effort to preserve our environment and promote sustainable practices." She also encouraged all businesses and traders to explore environmentally friendly alternatives, such as biodegradable bags or reusable options.

The ban on single-use plastic bags is crucial for promoting eco-friendly alternatives, potentially stimulating local businesses and reducing dependence on non-biodegradable materials. It also contributes to a cleaner and healthier environment, safeguarding public health and ensuring a better future for generations to come.

This landmark decision reflects Somalia's commitment to environmental protection and positions the country among global leaders in the fight against plastic pollution. By working together, communities can contribute to clean-up efforts and educational programs, aiming to create a cleaner and healthier environment for citizens and future generations.