Uganda: Speaker Among to Protect Uganda's Values Amidst Growing Challenges

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has reaffirmed the legislature's commitment to safeguarding Uganda's core values, despite mounting criticism.

Addressing the 26th Annual National Prayer Breakfast at State House Entebbe, Among emphasized Parliament's resolve to protect the nation's identity and convey these values to future generations.

"We live in times where the foundations of our moral fabric are under unprecedented attack," she noted.

"The laws of God are being questioned, and powerful individuals are waging war against family, marriage, and societal values."

Among characterized this struggle as a battle between civilization and backwardness, liberty and dogmatic control.

"The truth is being twisted, and the righteous are being disarmed and sidelined," she warned.

The Speaker pledged to fight corruption, moral decay, and foreign influence without succumbing to fear, blackmail, or intimidation.

"Parliament will remain resolute in protecting what defines Uganda as a nation," she assured.