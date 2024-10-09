Uganda: Masaka Judge Katamba Sets Free Arson School Suspect After Years in Detention

Having been a minor at the time of his arrest, Talemwa had spent several years in detention, awaiting trial alongside the other accused.

Masaka High Court Judge Victoria Nakintu Katamba has ordered the release of Henry Talemwa, a student accused of involvement in the tragic 2017 fire at St Bernard's Secondary School in Mannya, Rakai District.

The dormitory fire, which claimed the lives of ten students, sent shockwaves throughout the country, leading to the arrest of Talemwa and five other students alleged to have orchestrated the plot.

Having been a minor at the time of his arrest, Talemwa had spent several years in detention, awaiting trial alongside the other accused.

His release follows significant legal deliberations and increasing public concern over the prolonged remand of the students.

Talemwa's lawyer, Sam Ssekyewa, welcomed the court's ruling, stating that his client had endured unjust and unnecessary imprisonment for far too long.

"There was no need to imprison a minor in a secret human factory; this was illegal and a violation of the rights of the minor," Ssekyewa emphasized.

The fire at St Bernard's SS Mannya in November 2017 was one of the deadliest school disasters in Uganda's recent history.

Occurring late at night, the blaze engulfed the senior three dormitory, trapping and killing ten boys as flames rapidly consumed the building.

The incident left many others injured and families devastated by the loss of their children.

Investigations into the fire indicated foul play, with allegations that some students expelled earlier that year for misconduct plotted to set the dormitory ablaze in retaliation.

The arrests of six students, including Talemwa, led to a high-profile case that has lingered in Uganda's justice system for years.

For Talemwa and the other accused students, the journey toward justice has been painfully slow. The legal process has been marred by delays, raising questions about the handling of juvenile justice in Uganda.

The judge's decision to release Talemwa, citing his minor status, has reignited hope for justice, not only for him but also for the families still waiting for the case to conclude.

"This is a step towards healing," said Ssekyewa.

"However, the prolonged suffering of these children in detention without a fair and speedy trial is a stain on the justice system."

While Talemwa's release has brought some relief, the fate of the remaining accused students remains uncertain. The prosecution has vowed to reassess the case and determine the next steps in pursuing justice for the victims of the tragic fire.

"We are going to sit down and evaluate the evidence against the other accused and decide how to proceed," a member of the prosecution team stated.

For the families of the victims, the release of one suspect brings mixed emotions as they continue to seek closure in the aftermath of this devastating incident.