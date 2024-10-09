Tanzania: Govt Vows to Modernise Tanzania Postal Services

The government has assured that it will continue to strengthen the services provided by Tanzania Posts Corporation (TPC), focusing on modernising its operations and transitioning to a more advanced system.

Speaking during his visit at the headquarters of the TPC in Dar es Salaam, the Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Jerry Silaa said the improvements focus at boosting the postal services.

"The ongoing efforts are part of a broader strategy to ensure that postal services keep up with technological advancements, enabling them to offer more efficient, reliable and accessible services to the public."

He added that TPC is a major institution in this country and it has long been at the forefront of connecting people and providing essential services, from communication to financial transactions."

Mr Silaa said Posta is set to establish the Jamii Exchange, a platform that allows customers to access multiple services in one place. Through Jamii Exchange, citizens can obtain vital services such as National ID (NIDA), birth and death certificates (RITA), driving licenses, passports and other essential documents.

He added that the innovative platform is part of a broader government initiative to streamline service delivery and improve efficiency across public institutions.

"By bringing together various services under one roof, Jamii Exchange aims to simplify procedures that often require citizens to visit multiple offices, thus saving time and resources," said the Minister.

According to Mr Silaa, the integration of the services marks a significant step in making government services more accessible to the public and that it ensures that no one is left behind in Tanzania's digital transformation.

"I commend the efforts of the Posta team for their relentless work ethic in driving progress. The implementation of integrated systems is crucial as we strive to make Tanzania a digital nation and we have made remarkable strides in this direction," he explained.

The Head of International Postal Affairs, Mr Elias Madulesi pointed out that despite misconceptions, postal services have evolved significantly.

"We have taken measures to raise awareness and educate the public about the modern services that Posta offers. Many believe that Posta is a relic of the past, but that's far from the truth," he said.