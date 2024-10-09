Zimbabwe: Fire Breaks Out At Mbare Musika Market

A massive fire broke out at Mbare Musika market, Harare, Tuesday night destroying property and sources of livelihoods.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Community-based emergency assistance group mobilised about 90,000 litres of water to assist the Fire Brigade contain the inferno.

Police were at the scene to help clear the crowds which were now looting from the informal market hub.

In an update shared around 1 am Wednesday, the Harare City Council said the fire had been contained.

"The fire at Mbare Musika is now under control only after the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) cleared the huge crowd that had gathered. Fire Tenders and water bowsers provided by the Emergency Help Group managed to gain access to the fire. Well done to the City of Harare Fire Team once again for a great job and a big thank you to ZRP and the Emergency Help Group," the update read.