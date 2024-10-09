Southern Africa: Road Rehabilitation Programme to Continue Beyond SADC Summit - Transport Minister Assures Zimbabweans

TRANSPORT Minister Felix Mhona has allayed fears the government will abandon its road rehabilitation programme after successfully hosting August's SADC Heads of State Summit in Harare.

The 'ongoing' programme gained significant speed ahead of the summit with most of Harare's major roads being given a facelift, islands being spruced up and traffic circles greened.

Fears that the government will be relaxing the programme had been raised as a result of reduced speed in rebuilding the capital's poor road network.

Speaking at the opening of a rehabilitated section along Solomon Mujuru Drive (formerly Kirkman Drive) Mhona said they were already working on more roads in other provinces.

"We have forgotten about SADC and we are not stopping," said Mhona.

The rehabilitation of roads you witnessed before the SADC summit will continue, we do not expect to stop.

"We are not going to stop in Harare, we are rehabilitating more roads in Mashonaland West (Harare-Kariba), Karoi-Dete-Binga, Alaska-Copperqueen.

"You are going to see a lot more of our efforts in rehabilitating roads across the country."

Solomon Mujuru Drive will be widened as part of its rehabilitation, with a mini-interchange built at the road's intersection with Harare Drive.

"Your continued payment of licences has ensured that we have enough to fund these projects; we have money for these projects," said ZINARA board chairperson George Manyaya.

"Always remember that accountability is always key, as ZINARA you gave us money, you have every right to ask how we use your money."

Solomon Mujuru Drive which connects the city centre and Bulawayo road via Dzivarasekwa Extension is being rehabilitated by Leengate Contractors and funded by ZINARA.

It is expected to decongest Bulawayo Road upon completion.