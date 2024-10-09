Tanzania: Why Investing in Quality Roads Crucial for Dodoma

Investing in quality road infrastructure in the country's capital Dodoma, is essential for economic growth, improved access to services, enhanced safety and overall community well-being.

It lays the groundwork for sustainable development and a better quality of life for residents.

Quality road network facilitate efficient transportation of goods and services, boosting trade and commerce. It's as well an open fact that improved road infrastructure significantly helps to attract investments and enhance business operations, which contributes to economic growth.

This is why, the government has embarked on massive projects including the construction of the Outer Ring Road in a concerted effort to transform Dodoma City.

This 112.3-kilometre project is advancing rapidly and is expected to be a world-class infrastructure that will stimulate significant economic activity, facilitating easier entry and exit from the city while reducing traffic congestion.

Recently, the Minister for Works, Mr Innocent Bashungwa, inspected the second phase of the project, which includes a 60-Kilometre bitumen standard road from Ihumwa Dry Port to Matumbulu-Nala.

He directed the contractor to expedite progress with a completion deadline set for March 2025.

During his inspection of the Outer Ring Road Project, implemented by AVIC contractors, Mr Bashungwa called for maximised efforts in terms of machinery and workforce to meet the contractual timeline.

He assured that the ministry would implement all directives from President Samia Suluhu Hassan to ensure the project is completed as outlined in the ruling party CCM 2020-2025 election manifesto.

"We will not be an obstacle to President Samia's instructions. These 112.3 kilometres, which she directed the sixth-phase government to undertake, will be delivered within the stipulated timeframe," said Mr Bashungwa.

The minister also instructed the Deputy Permanent Secretary to establish a framework for regular weekly inspections to monitor the project's progress and ensure timely implementation.

Mr Bashungwa noted that, upon completion, the road will alleviate long traffic jams, with plans to construct a flyover at the Ihumwa Dry Port junction to prevent delays for those travelling to the City Centre due to traffic lights.

The 112.3-kilometre road project is financed by the government in collaboration with the African Development Bank (AfDB), amounting to 215 million US dollars (approximately 497bn/-).

While the project will significantly enhance the appearance of Dodoma City and serve as a landmark in the capital, it will also improve connectivity with neighbouring countries such as Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), according to experts.

The project is a direct response to the need for improved logistics services to accommodate the anticipated population growth and expansion of economic activities in the political capital of Dodoma.

It involves the construction of a new dual carriageway around Dodoma to provide essential infrastructure for the efficient development of the rapidly growing metropolitan area.

Furthermore, it will greatly enhance regional integration for Tanzania and its neighbours, as the project site lies at the crossroads of two major continental road corridors: the Central Corridor, which links the Port City of Dar es Salaam to the Tanzanian interior and the Trans-African Highway 4 (TAH4).

The project will also facilitate quicker and easier transportation of tourists and agricultural produce within and beyond Dodoma City and Region.

The Third Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP III) prioritises the development of the new capital. It highlights that one of the key reasons for relocating the hub of government activities to Dodoma was to reposition public services closer to the people.

FYDP III focuses on enhancing infrastructure for transport, education, health, water and government offices in response to the growing population.

Key interventions include the construction and enhancement of travel and transport infrastructure, including the Outer Ring Road.

The construction of the 112.3-Km Road project commenced on February 8, 2022, with President Samia laying the foundation stone.

The Bank Group is financing 64 per cent of the project, amounting to 137.3 million US dollars (approximately 317bn/-). The government of Tanzania is contributing 34.5 million US dollars (around 79.7bn/-), while an additional 41.8 million US dollars (approximately 94.8bn/-) comes from the Africa Growing Together Fund, financed by the People's Bank of China.

What Dodoma residents say

Said Juma a resident of Miyuji said quality roads in Dodoma was crucial for economic growth. He said quality roads facilitate efficient transportation of goods and services, boosting trade and commerce.

"Improved road infrastructure for Dodoma is very important to attract investments and enhance business operations as well as contributing to economic growth," he said.

For Amina Salum, a resident of Makole quality roads is essential for improving access to services such as healthcare, education and markets. This, she said, ensures that residents can reach hospitals, schools and shops without significant delays or hazards.

She further said that quality roads will connect Dodoma to other regions, promoting inter-regional trade and travel. This connectivity, she said is vital for the movement of people and goods across Tanzania, fostering national integration.

Another resident of Makole Benson Mwita said as the capital city, Dodoma has the potential to attract tourists hence the need for quality roads to improve access to cultural sites, parks and attractions, enhancing the overall tourism experience.

"Poor roads leads to increased wear and tear on vehicles, resulting in higher maintenance costs for drivers. Quality roads reduce these costs, making transportation more affordable for individuals and businesses," he argued.

He also said that well-constructed roads reduce the risk of accidents and enhance overall safety for drivers and pedestrians. This is particularly important in urban areas where traffic congestion can lead to dangerous situations.

For them all, quality roads are often a catalyst for further infrastructure development, including utilities and public transportation systems. This holistic approach to urban planning was essential for improved living standards.