Zimbabwe: Captain Nakamba Happy to Be Back in Warriors Squad

ZIMBABWE senior men's football team captain Marvelous Nakamba says he is happy to be back in the Warriors squad ahead of Group J matchday 3 and 4 against Namibia.

Nakamba was injured on national duty last year in November during a Word Cup Qualifiers match against Nigeria and he was ruled out for nearly ten months.

This saw the Luton Town midfielder missing all the competitive games that the Warriors have played this year.

Speaking in the sidelines of his first training session with the team on Tuesday, the 30-year-old midfielder said, "I am delighted to be back with the national team.

"We have just finished our second training session and the boys are pushing to fight for the country.

"It's really good to be back with the boys".

The ongoing camp is the first for Nakamba under German gaffer Michael Nees who was appointed in July to guide the team to the upcoming 2025 AFCON finals.

Nakamba is one of the few players that have been in the Warriors fold for over five years and his return comes as a huge boost ahead of a crucial back to back fixture against Namibia.

Zimbabwe will be seeking to register it's first win in the group when they face Namibia on Thursday following two opening draws last month against Kenya and Cameroon.

"The last two games, I think the team did well.

"They tried their best and of course now we are looking forward to Namibia because those two games are now water under the bridge.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We just have to focus on Thursday and then back again on Monday," added Nakamba.

Both fixtures between Zimbabwe and Namibia will be played at Orlando Stadium in South Africa as both countries do not have CAF approved stadiums in their nations.

Thursday's match which Namibia is on home will be played in an empty stadium reason being the host said they do not have money to pay for stadium security.

However, fans will have a chance to watch the Warriors live in action on Monday when Zimbabwe will be the home side in the reverse fixture.

Group J AFCON Qualifiers Standing

Kenya= 4 points

Cameroon= 4 points

Zimbabwe = 2 points

Namibia= 0 points