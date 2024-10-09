Zimbabwe: Captain Nakamba Happy to Be Back in Warriors Squad

9 October 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWE senior men's football team captain Marvelous Nakamba says he is happy to be back in the Warriors squad ahead of Group J matchday 3 and 4 against Namibia.

Nakamba was injured on national duty last year in November during a Word Cup Qualifiers match against Nigeria and he was ruled out for nearly ten months.

This saw the Luton Town midfielder missing all the competitive games that the Warriors have played this year.

Speaking in the sidelines of his first training session with the team on Tuesday, the 30-year-old midfielder said, "I am delighted to be back with the national team.

"We have just finished our second training session and the boys are pushing to fight for the country.

"It's really good to be back with the boys".

The ongoing camp is the first for Nakamba under German gaffer Michael Nees who was appointed in July to guide the team to the upcoming 2025 AFCON finals.

Nakamba is one of the few players that have been in the Warriors fold for over five years and his return comes as a huge boost ahead of a crucial back to back fixture against Namibia.

Zimbabwe will be seeking to register it's first win in the group when they face Namibia on Thursday following two opening draws last month against Kenya and Cameroon.

"The last two games, I think the team did well.

"They tried their best and of course now we are looking forward to Namibia because those two games are now water under the bridge.

"We just have to focus on Thursday and then back again on Monday," added Nakamba.

Both fixtures between Zimbabwe and Namibia will be played at Orlando Stadium in South Africa as both countries do not have CAF approved stadiums in their nations.

Thursday's match which Namibia is on home will be played in an empty stadium reason being the host said they do not have money to pay for stadium security.

However, fans will have a chance to watch the Warriors live in action on Monday when Zimbabwe will be the home side in the reverse fixture.

Group J AFCON Qualifiers Standing

Kenya= 4 points

Cameroon= 4 points

Zimbabwe = 2 points

Namibia= 0 points

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.