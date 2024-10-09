South Africa: Condolences for Evangelical Leader, Pastor Ray Mccauley

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed condolences to the family and friends of the founder of the Rhema Bible Church and former Co-Chair of the National Interfaith Council of South Africa, Pastor Ray McCauley.

McCauley passed away at the age of 75 on Tuesday.

"Pastor Ray's passing leaves our deeply spiritual nation bereft of a remarkable leader whose impressive legacy lives on in the faith of hundreds of thousands of believers within and beyond the Rhema community. May his soul rest in peace," President Ramaphosa said.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the McCauley family said the evangelical leader passed away surrounded by his family.

"Pastor Ray has gone to be with the Lord peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

"At 75, Pastor Ray had stepped back from active church duties but remained fully committed to serving the body of Christ. His enduring legacy as a servant leader will continue to impact communities far beyond his lifetime.

"Further details will be communicated in due course. The family appreciate your prayers and support during this difficult time," the statement read.