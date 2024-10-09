Kenya: Kingi Orders Supplementary Order Paper After Gazetting Gachagua Impeachment Trial

9 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has orderd the publication of a Supplementary Order Paper to consider "urgent matters" signaling the commencement of the impeachment trial against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Kingi gave the directive Wednesday morning even as the Government Printer published a special issue declaring a Speacil Sitting.

The notice authorised by Kingi indicated that the Senate will commence the impeachment trial at 9.30am.

"PURSUANT to Article 145 (3) (a) of the Constitution and Standing Order 78 (1) of the Senate Standing Orders, I appoint the sitting of the Senate of Wednesday, 9th October, 2024 at 9.30 a.m. as the sitting convened for the purpose of hearing the charges in the matter of the proposed removal from office, by impeachment, of His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua, E.G.H., Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya."

Kingi however ordered Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who was due to appear for question time too make his presentation pending the production of a Supplementary Order Paper.

The impeachment trial on Gachagua proceeds to the Senate following Tueasday night's resolution by the National Assembly to impeach the Deputy President.

National Assembly concluded the matter with 282 lawmakers voting to impeach Gachagua against forty-four who oppossed the motion. One lawmaker abstained.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.