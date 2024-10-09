Kenya: Senate to Conduct Impeachment Trial On Gachagua Wednesday and Thursday

Nairobi — The Senate will conduct the impeachment trial of embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Senate could extend the hearing to Friday, October 18, should parties require additional time to interrogate documents filed and cross-examine witnesses.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi gave the directions on Wednesday after a procedural motion proposing a special committee to handle the matter flopped for lacking a seconder.

He said the plenary will proceed to handle the matter but warned Senators against disorderly conduct. During the session, he ejected Kitui Senator Enock Wambua for heckling.

"As this matter comes before you, I cannot underscore enough the immense public interest that this matter has elicited and for good reason," the Speaker obeserved.

"This is yet another opportunity for the Senate to demonstrate its fidelity to the Constitution and to live up to its reputation," he said.

Committee route rejected

Majority Leader Aaron Cheruyoit unsuccessfully moved a motion to install a special committee to consider the impeachment motion with the Deputy Minority Whip declining to second.

Speaker Kingi directed Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye to send invitations to parties in the matter -- Deputy President and the National Assembly -- by close of business.

The parties in the case will file their submissions by Monday, he directed.

Kingi asked Senators to refain from discussing the matter in public.

"I wish to caution Honourable Senators to desist from publicly commenting on the merits or demerits of the impeachment Motion," he directed.

"Doing so would amount to anticipation of debate, which is an infringement of standing order 99 of the Senate Standing Orders," he remarked.

The impeachment trial on Gachagua proceeds to the Senate following Tuesday night's resolution by the National Assembly to impeach the Deputy President.

National Assembly concluded the matter with 282 lawmakers voting to impeach Gachagua against forty-four who oppossed the motion. One lawmaker abstained.

The motion requires support by two-thirds of members in the Senate for the impeachment to stand.