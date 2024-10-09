Futsal Namibia league coordinator, Donovan Modise, has expressed satisfaction with the growth of the league, despite a few challenges they face.

The new season began two weeks ago, following the conclusion of the previous season earlier this year. The second round of matches was played over the weekend at DTS in the capital.

New Era Sport this weekend caught up with Modise during the second round of the season, where he shared his thoughts on what to expect this season and reflected on the league's progress over the years.

Modise said he is pleased with the level of competition, particularly with the newly promoted teams making their presence felt. "We are delighted to have the futsal league running again. We're in week two, and I must say competition is tough. Every team has stepped up their game, and it's great to see how well-equipped the teams are this season," Modise said.

The Futsal league consists of the Premier League, First and Second divisions, and a Women's League. Speaking on the league's development, Modise added: "I'm pleased with how popular Futsal has become in Namibia. Although we still have a long way to go, this is just the beginning. With time, we'll get everything in place."

Meanwhile, Benjamin Gabriel, coach of the Windhoek Show Society team in the Premier League, praised the league for its positive impact on people's lives, noting how it has provided opportunities for players and coaches alike.

"We've learned so much from this league. Now, there's real eagerness, as everyone strives to become the best and represent their country on a bigger stage. It has created opportunities for aspiring coaches and players, and everyone involved takes it very seriously," Gabriel said.