Namibia: Moore Doubles Down On Visa Requirement

United Kingdom High Commissioner to Namibia Charles Moore sympathises with Namibians who are genuinely affected by his government's decision to impose visa requirements.

In an interview with Nampa on Wednesday, he said the UK government's decision in 2023 to withdraw visa exemptions for Namibians has impacted genuine travellers, as it has become more difficult and expensive for them.

He said his government's decision to withdraw the agreement to exempt Namibians from needing a visa was due to Namibians going to the UK in an unsustainable number, claiming asylum.

"The one thing I deeply regret is the impact on genuine travellers from Namibia. They are the ones who have to pay more and apply at least 15 working days in advance.

They have to make plans, whereas two years ago, a Namibian might look at their watch and say it's lunchtime, maybe I will go to the UK this evening - let me buy a ticket," he said.

He stated that with the visa restrictions, the number of asylum seeker claims has drastically declined, compared to before the order.

Without giving a specific number, he said there are currently hundreds of Namibian asylum claims waiting for review, which was made before the visa application system was imposed in 2023.

"Although I don't believe there is any reason for Namibians to claim asylum, our system is that if you claim asylum, we must allow you in, so we can't just turn people away. We have to let them in, and that is causing a problem," he said.

He indicated that Namibia's decision to impose visa requirements to 31 countries, including the UK due to lack of reciprocity, has been welcomed by the UK government, noting that it is every country's sovereign right to protect their borders and citizens.

"I hope it works well and it does not have any impact on tourism. I am sure it won't have any impact on business and it does not have any impact on bilateral relations. It is their sovereign right to protect their borders by imposing a visa regime to whomever they like, and we do the same," he said.

Moore said at the moment, he does not know when the visa requirement will be lifted, noting that the UK government reviews their visa regime twice every year universally, and decisions are made based on various factors.