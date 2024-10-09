Namibia: Otweya Residents Live in Fear

- Residents of Otweya informal settlement, whose makeshift structures survived the recent devastating fire that claimed a life, have expressed concern over their safety and living conditions.

Herman Fillipus, whose home is just a few metres from the burnt-down shacks, lives in a temporary shelter made of plastic and sacks. The municipality has prohibited residents from building more durable structures, as they are occupying the area illegally.

"We live in constant fear of losing our belongings, just like our fellow community members did because these structures are highly inflamable. We may have survived this time, but the same could happen to us tomorrow.

"We do not want to live here, but we have nowhere else to go. The municipality is not offering any solutions, but just threats that they will take action against us for staying here illegally," Fillipus added.

Meanwhile, the Walvis Bay municipality has taken a firm stance against the illegal land occupation at Otweya informal area, saying this contributes to the recurring shack fires and loss of lives.

This comes after a fire on Friday destroyed approximately 80 structures said to have been erected on land belonging to the National Housing Enterprise.

The council revealed that some shacks are owned by people who already have homes in Walvis Bay or elsewhere and are renting out these informal structures at exorbitant rates.

Additionally, it was established that at least 70 of those affected by the fires are not Namibians. The municipality plans to engage the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security to determine the way forward.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In an interview with Nampa, Walvis Bay mayor Trevino Forbes stressed the need for proper land management and the urgency of discouraging unlawful land occupation.

"This tragic fire highlights the importance of responsible land use. We urge landowners to begin developing their plots to prevent further illegal settlements," the mayor stated.

Forbes added that despite previous warnings from the council, some individuals continue to occupy vacant land, increasing the risk of similar incidents.

"We are taking immediate action to support the affected residents, but our main objective is to address the root causes of these issues," he emphasised.

So far, the fire victims have received donations of mattresses, blankets, and other essential items from various organisations in the region.