Namibia: Ramblers U/19 Cruise Into Semi-Finals... As CBS Secure Their Place in Next Round

The Ramblers U/19 squad comfortably triumphed 2-0 over Pioneers Boys victory in their second leg match, held at the Jan Möhr football field on Saturday afternoon.

Affectionately known as the Rammies, the team displayed a markedly improved performance compared to their previous encounter, where they edged out Pioners Boys with a narrow 2-1 win.

Coach Jonas Sheelongo, despite expressing disappointment about a late goal conceded in the first leg, was proud of his players' efforts.

"We played exceptionally well, particularly in terms of our defensive strategy and the contribution from our midfielders," he said.

"However, I must admit my frustration regarding that last goal. The referee seemed unaware of the player who committed the foul inside the box, yet he awarded the penalty. That concerns me.

"Nonetheless, overall, our boys delivered a commendable performance, and I am pleased with them. We are actively working on rectifying our mistakes, and I am hopeful that we will return next season significantly stronger," he said.

Looking ahead, Sheelongo acknowledged the need for fresh talent, as many of his U/19 players will be graduating from this level.

"Next season, we aim to recruit new players. Most of our current U/19 squad are stepping up. Many of today's players are still U/17 - and for some, this is their first experience at this level. Reaching the top eight is a significant achievement, and I am thrilled," he added.

Coach Tiro Tlhabanello of Ramblers also shared in the jubilation of the victory, but recognised the challenges posed by their opponents.

"We came to demonstrate the same level of play we showcased in the first leg. The last match ended 2-1, and now we have won 2-0, so it was certainly no walk in the park. Congratulations to Pioners Boys for making it this far. They are a team that should never be underestimated. They pushed hard until the final whistle, and it's unfortunate that our last goal was from a penalty," he remarked.

He was particularly full of praise for his goalkeeper, who made two crucial saves that kept Pioners Boys at bay, proving pivotal in their journey to the semi-finals.

"Without our goalkeeper, we would not have advanced this far. He has been diligent and dedicated in training. Despite juggling his studies, he has put in immense effort, and I salute him, along with our defence. Without their contributions, we would have been on the back foot," he said. As they prepare for the semi-finals, Tlhabanello noted, "We will take it match by match. Once we know who our opponents are, we will devise our strategy accordingly".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Elsewhere

In a parallel match, Windhoek Gymnasium U/19 were eliminated from the tournament after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Collin Benjamin Soccer Talents (CBS) on the same field.

Gymnasium hoped to overturn the scoreline to at least force a penalty shootout but faced an uphill battle as CBS secured both of their goals in the first half. "The requirement to score two goals just to take the game into penalties was always going to be a daunting task. We continually discuss that the goals we concede are not ones the opposition has worked tirelessly to achieve. Rather, they are gifts we have given away. I must commend CBS for their excellent performance," reflected coach Ephraim Tjihonge.

"I am relieved that the league has concluded. We have much to assess as we evaluate our players for next season. Unfortunately, many players did not contribute as expected this year, and I am unsure of their reasons.

"It may be attributed to our reduced training sessions or the combinations we employed. We have consistently trained less than in the past, and yet we reached the final last year, while our U/17 squad won the Ramblers tournament, so I cannot use that as an excuse. Now that our league commitments are finished, our focus will shift to the academic exams to ensure our players perform well academically," he concluded.