Namibia: Young Farmer Boois Steals Hearts At Karibib Show ...Empowering Women Through Farming

Karibib — At just 32 years of age, Elaine Boois is stepping up to become one of Namibia's foremost female farmers after she made headlines at the recent Araf Agricultural Show in Karibib.

She stood out as the only female competitor as she boldly took on her more experienced male counterparts in a field that has long been dominated by men.

Competing against seasoned male farmers from within and around Erongo region, she showcased her livestock with a passion that highlighted the growing presence of women in the Namibian agriculture sector.

Despite not taking home the top prizes, she stole many hearts at the show with her confidence and trendsetting ability, which underscored a shift towards greater inclusivity and empowerment for women in agriculture.

"This was my first time competing in such a show, and I was eager to gauge where I stand and how I can improve. I have been involved in farming for the past 11 years, and I would say I inherited the passion from my grandparents. It is the only thing that I want to do," she told AgriToday.

She admitted that it has not been an easy journey as a young woman farmer, but she remains proud of how far she has come.

"Competing alongside men took courage, but my love for farming pushed me forward. I'm here to learn and see how my livestock measures up. This experience has opened my mind to ways on how I can improve my kraal and farming practices. The experience of competing wasn't just about winning, but about learning and growing as a farmer," added Boois, who currently runs her farming enterprise on a piece of land she rents from the Outjo Town Council.

Her farming activities primarily focuses on sheep, goats and cattle farming, and has expanded to include planting her own lucerne to supplement her animal feed.

She hopes her participation will inspire other young women to consider farming as a viable and rewarding career path.

"Many women in Namibia have farming skills but are hesitant to step forward because of male dominance in the field. But if you have the passion and the ability, farming is an excellent option, especially for women in Namibia," she said.

Childhood dream

Having always been her childhood dream, Boois began farming when she was 21 - and over the years, she had to navigate significant challenges, including the ongoing drought that has gripped much of Namibia and affected her ability to maintain her

livestock.

"The drought has been a major challenge. My goats are field grazers, so they rely on what's available, but I have had to supplement their diet with lucerne and lick to minimise the impact. It's been tough, but I'm committed to finding ways to adapt," she stated.

She wants to encourage other young women to take up farming to increase the new generation of female farmers, who not only will be passionate about farming but will be committed to overcoming the barriers that have historically limited their participation.

"I want to encourage other young women to get involved in farming. It's not easy, but it's incredibly rewarding once you learn the ropes. The challenges will always be there, but how you navigate them will determine your growth," she added.

Sebulong Ganinab from the agriculture ministry, who also judged exhibits at the agricultural show, praised Boois for her courage and commitment, adding that her participation highlights the growing role of women in agriculture.

"We are seeing more female farmers in the Erongo region, and I believe we will see even more at the upcoming Daures Expo," he stated.

He said there is still room for improvement and participation for women.

"It's important for them to familiarise themselves with the process and learn from others. We will continue to support and mobilise female farmers to ensure they have opportunities to succeed," he remarked.

More funding

The push for more women in agriculture was also echoed by trade minister Lucia Iipumbu, who stressed the need for improved access to markets, funding and training for female farmers.

"To truly empower women in agriculture, we need to address disparities in access to land, credit and resources. Through policy reforms and innovative financial mechanisms, we can level the playing field and unlock the potential of female farmers. Now is the time for women to take their rightful place in agriculture and contribute to transforming the sector," she said.