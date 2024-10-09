Namibia: Kotze Set Sight On Commonwealth

Rising star Pieter Kotze, fresh from collecting his 'Boxer of the Tournament' title at the just-ended Namibia Boxing Championship, is quickly becoming one of the most promising names in Namibian boxing.

At just 19, his hunger for success and dedication to the sport have seen him aiming for the top.

His love for boxing began at a young age when he watched the likes of Ukrainian professional boxer Oleksandr Usyk and United Kingdom's (UK) Anthony Joshua - to name a few. Raised in Windhoek, he took his first steps into the ring at 13, with little more than determination and the support of his family.

However, the road was far from easy.

"My parents are supportive, but at the beginning, it was my dad who understood what this whole thing was all about. My mom was sensitive. She didn't even want to talk about it - but as time progressed, she also came to terms with it, and just rallied behind me," he said.

At the Namibia Boxing Championship in Grootfontein, he dominated his opponents.

His severe training routine, combined with a laser focus on each match, helped him excel.

"It's good to know that my hard work is being recognised. I have been training for months, and I have appeared in various bonanzas where I featured as an exhibitor. However, everything I have been working hard on was recognised this weekend, and it feels good, although the real work has just begun," Kotze stated.

"I have trained with some of the country's top boxers, such as Jeremiah Nakathila, Fillipus Nghitumbwa and more. Sparring with seasoned boxers has assisted me in many ways ahead of this championship," he said.

Looking ahead, the 19-year-old boxer has set his sights on bigger challenges.

"I am more focused on the 2026 Commonwealth Games, maybe the Olympics as well. But now, I am more focused on qualifying for the Commonwealth Games and improving myself in the ring as a boxer," he added. Outside of boxing, he remains humble and focused on self-improvement.

"I am studying for a Bachelor's Degree in Economics at Namibia University of Science and Technology. When I am not in the ring, I focus on my studies and spend time with my family as usual," he added.

Speaking on this specific boxer, top promoter and trainer Nestor Tobias, who also mentors Kotze said he is positive he would be one of the best boxers in the country. "From the day I saw him train, I knew he was special - and his win over the weekend just proves how much of a future boxer he is. I think with the right people around him, he will reach great heights. I am happy he prevailed at this tournament," Tobias said.