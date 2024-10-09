Namibia: Nedbank Raises N$250 000 to Assist Farmers

The 2024 Nedbank for Good Series, which concluded last Friday, successfully raised N$250 000 to support Agra ProVision in its efforts to assist underprivileged farmers.

The successful completion of the series highlights the effectiveness of collaboration, innovation and community engagement.

Since its inception five years ago, the series has united golfers and stakeholders from various backgrounds to advocate initiatives that uplift, empower and foster sustainable change within communities nationwide.

During the conclusion of the series last Friday, the male and female winners from each preliminary round competed at the Omeya Golf Club, located outside Windhoek, vying for the title of 2024 Nedbank for Good Series Champions.

Burger Bergh and Cehesta Walters came out tops in the men and women's categories, securing wins after hours on the golf course.

At the prizegiving ceremony, which took place at the Nedbank Campus Sky Garden, Nedbank Namibia Executive for Wealth Management and Bancassurance, Biniam Ghirmatsion expressed gratitude towards the organising teams for yet another successful Nedbank for Good Series.

"At Nedbank Private Wealth we believe in connected wealth. This means that we believe that our money decisions reflect, reveal and enable what is important to us. Therefore, us supporting this cause connects our money to what we feel is an important initiative...," he said.

"Philanthropy is not just about giving away money. It should go far beyond that. It should make a difference that lasts beyond our own lifetimes. It should be about creating a legacy that touches lives, uplifts communities and builds a sustainable future for many generations to come," he stated.

He added: "When the series started in 2020, the initial cause, which we supported through this golf series, was the Autism Association of Namibia. For three years, the event supported the association and managed to raise more than N$600 000 as well some much-needed awareness, understanding and knowledge about people living with autism.

"Last year, the Rössing Foundation was the primary beneficiary, and we managed to raise a remarkable N$250 000 to aid learners and teachers in rural areas, who have limited access to educational resources. Each of these organisations continues to do vital work in our communities, and we are proud to have stood alongside them in their mission to empower and uplift the people in communities where we serve".

Also speaking at the prize-giving ceremony was Agra's CEO Arnold Klein, who said: "This competition is about bigger causes, which align with Agra's values. We believe in reinvesting in our communities and supporting the future of agriculture in Namibia. The funds raised through this initiative will be directed to Agra ProVision to empower people through skills development and capacity building. By offering practical and tailored training, Agra ProVision helps create opportunities, including food production, employment, entrepreneurship and community growth."

Series organiser and DZ golf coordinator Dan Zwiebel thanked all the golf players for making this year's edition of the Nedbank for Good Series.

He expressed appreciation to all the sponsors who enabled his team into ensuring they become bigger and better. The 2024 Nedbank for Good Series is co-sponsored by Pupkewitz Toyota, Vivo Energy Namibia, Agra, AfricaOnline, JTC Namibia, APS, Erongo Marine Enterprises, The Logistics Company Namibia, Gondwana Collection Namibia, CB Enterprises, Pupkewitz Megabuild and official media partner Future Media.