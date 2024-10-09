Namibia: 'Kunene Officials Sabotage Drought Relief Efforts'

Otjinungua — While isolated communities in Kunene region struggle to feed themselves due to the worst drought in 100 years, drought relief food is allowed to rot in warehouses.

According to the affected communities, this flies in the face of the government's efforts to mitigate threats of malnutrition and hunger exacerbated by climate change.

The affected communities pin the blame squarely on local officials, whom they accuse of sabotaging the government's drought relief efforts by distributing spoilt bags of maize meal as part of the drought relief programme.

Despite President Nangolo Mbumba declaring the drought a state of emergency in May, vulnerable communities in Kunene claim the aid distribution has been mismanaged and relief supplies have been left to rot in warehouses in Opuwo.

During a recent visit to the region, New Era spoke to residents of Otjikondavirongo, Puros, Ohajiuua, and Otjinungua.

These villages are far from Opuwo, the nearest town, and the region's harsh environment presents significant challenges for residents seeking a quality of life comparable to other people in Namibia.

Frustration

The headman of Ohajiuua village, Kanjonjoo Tjambiru, expressed his community's disappointment over the failure by local officials to deliver food while it is still in good condition.

He acknowledged the government's assistance but criticised local authorities for their perceived incompetence.

"The government is working hard to help us. They bought drought relief food for us for free. But those Opuwo government employees are not delivering that food to us on time. We receive it only thrice a year, and we are receiving maize meal contaminated with worms," said Tjambiru.

Tjambiru is the traditional leader of the Ovatue and Ovahimba communities in Ohajiuua, who were resettled by the government in 2007. Since the relocation, the government has consistently provided aid and facilities, including food, livestock, schools, and clinics.

However, the distribution of drought relief food has become irregular, and the maize meal provided to the communities is often rotten.

"Since we came here, the government used to feed us and provide everything from a school, shelter, and clinic. The clinic is no longer functional, but the school is still well-functioning and has qualified teachers. The government has also given us livestock - cattle and three goats per household. We were about 100 households then, but most of the elderly family members had passed away. Only their children and grandchildren remain," he explained.

Unreliable

The lack of reliable food distribution has left many in Tjambiru's community feeling neglected by local government officials, though they acknowledge the central government's efforts.

Tjambiru said when his community enquires about the food delays, they are often given excuses of transport challenges by officials in Opuwo.

"We are always told that our food is not delivered to us on time because of a lack of transport. Every time we enquire, we are told that the office in Opuwo is trying to secure transport for us," he said.

The situation has led to growing frustration among the villagers, especially after their request to present their concerns directly to President Mbumba, during his visit to Kunene in early August, was denied.

"We wrote a letter through the office of the governor, and we were informed that the President was coming here. A vehicle was sent to take us to the meeting with the President. When we arrived, we were told that only chiefs of traditional authorities were allowed to speak. We were denied the opportunity," Tjambiru said, with a group of his people nodding in agreement.

Tjambiru suggested that the government should help establish a community garden to provide sustainable food for its people.

"I have a small garden here that I'm using to feed my family. Unfortunately there is no pipe connecting the water tank, making it difficult to water the plants. Despite these challenges, we are persevering. I hope the government continues to provide timely food aid, and prioritise repairing the water tank so we can produce our own food. We used to grow mahangu here, but the lack of rain has forced us to stop," he echoed.

He urged government to intervene urgently to resolve the situation.

"We are happy you came. Maybe the President will read and hear our issues that officials are failing the government here," he said.

Pensioners

In Otjinungua, the situation is even worse, particularly for pensioners, who have been forced to purchase maize meal on credit.

The long delays in receiving food aid have driven many into debt, buying maize meal for themselves and others while waiting for government relief.

Kandookaze Tjambiru, an elderly Omutjimba woman, explained how her family and neighbours rely on credit to survive.

She and her husband, Karipamba, both receive social grants but are struggling to manage the mounting debt as they buy food for 18 children under their care.

"All those 18 children you are seeing around here survive from me and my husband's earnings. When the maize meal is finished, we go to the owner of the shop 10 kilometres away, take another bag, and pay when we receive our social grants. The 50kg bag costs N$750, and he delivers it himself," she said while passing maize meal to her daughter to prepare lunch.

Kandookaze further stressed that despite their financial struggles, they share whatever they have with others in need.

"Our social grants come on time every month. We use it to buy maize meal. But we cannot watch poor, innocent children die from hunger. It is not our culture to let others starve, which is why we share. We are not the only ones in this predicament. All the elderly people around the neighbourhood do the same," she said.

Solutions

The scarcity of food and delayed aid deliveries have prompted community leaders to call for alternative solutions.

Kambinjono Muhenje, the headman of Orumwe village, which is 70 kilometres from Otjinungua, believes that irrigation projects could help solve the problem.

"Since last July, we have only received drought relief once and in February this year. People struggle to survive here," he said.

He suggested that the government assist the community in setting up irrigation projects to grow their food.

"It's not far-fetched for us to work and produce our food here. We are close to the river, and the land is fertile. The government must assist us to set up an irrigation project," he said.

Headman Kavetimbuka Tjambiru of Okaheza, located 80 kilometres from Otjinungua, said community gatherings have become opportunities for people to eat rather than participate in discussions.

"You see, today is the day of an annual general meeting for the conservancy. People have gathered in large numbers because they want food, not because they are interested in what is being discussed. They will not leave here until they are fed for the next three or four days," he said.

Kavetimbuka expressed his disappointment that promises made by the government, including permanent shelters for the resettled communities, are yet to be fulfilled.

"The government moved people from the mountains to take care of them here, but now food is not reaching them. It's not fair," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Puros

In Puros, senior traditional councillor Katondoihe Tjivinda shared similar frustrations. The community, with assistance from the conservancy, has had to pay for private transport to collect food from the warehouse in Opuwo.

"We used to pay the owner of a lodge to collect our food. But now there is no money, so we have not received any food for the past four months," Tjivinda said.

The persistent drought, coupled with delays in relief aid, has placed enormous pressure on these marginalised communities, with many left relying on each other to survive.

Spoilt

Furthermore, sources close to the issue informed New Era that a recent inspection by health officials discovered spoilt food in the Opuwo warehouse.

Asked why the situation was allowed, officials cited transport issues as the cause.

Kunene governor, Marius Sheya, was reportedly angered by the revelation and demanded a comprehensive report on the matter.

When approached for comment, Sheya said, "I will deal with the matter", before abruptly ending the call.

Voicing his frustration on the matter, Epupa councillor Tjimutambo Kuuoko confirmed that delays in food distribution for marginalised communities had been raised multiple times.

He, however, hastened to say the matter lies beyond his purview.

"Those are marginalised people, and their food is dealt with through the ministry of gender. Those who get food through my office receive it on time. I have requested that the food be handed over to my office, but that did not happen," he said.

-ljason@nepc.com.na