Namibia: Okahandja Mayoral Cup Hailed a Success

- The second edition of the annual Okahandja Mayoral Cup was hailed as a success owing to an impressive turnout, with 35 teams competing in four sports codes over the weekend.

The matches were staged at the Nau-Aib and Liverpool sports fields, with 21 football clubs, five volleyball teams, six netball teams, and three darts teams vying for top honours in their respective divisions.

According to tournament coordinator Maggy Sheya, the event proved extremely competitive, with all teams vying for victory and bragging rights.

Sheya confirmed to Nampa on Monday that the tournament went off without a hitch, a feat they will have to accomplish again next year.

"Overall, the Mayoral Cup 2024 was a huge success, fostering sportsmanship and community spirit in Okahandja.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the participants, sponsors, and supporters who made this event memorable. The municipality

looks forward to hosting an even bigger and better event next year," she said.

In the football category, the king of cups in local football, MSPH FC maintained their dominance after defending the title they won last year by defeating Orlando Pirates in the final game by a single goal, securing N$20 000 and a trophy. Pirates walked away with N$15 000 as runner-up.

MJ and Friends FC and Saudi Arabia, based in Okahandja, shared the semi-final prize money of N$5 000 each.

In the volleyball division, 21 Brigade Volleyball Club triumphed, walking away with N$5 000.

Khevare Volleyball Club won second place and received N$3 000, while Osona Village Volleyball Club finished third and received N$2 000.

The netball tournament was equally competitive, with Windhoek Stars taking home the first-place prize of N$5 000, with 21 Brigade Netball Club coming in second place and securing N$3 000.

Catalyst Private School finished third, earning N$2 000.

In the darts category, the Namibian Defence Force's Te Sports Club Team A won first place and collected N$1 500, while their B team finished second and received N$1 000. Host Okahandja Municipal took third place, receiving N$750.