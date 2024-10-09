Namibia: Mentally Unstable Woman 'Raped'

Auleria Wakudumo

A 50-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped on Friday by a man who is known to her.

The incident happened around 03h00 in Okoutjove, in the Otjombinde area.

Namibian Police Force spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi said the victim's son found the alleged suspect sleeping next to the victim after the alleged rape.

It is alleged that the victim suddenly woke up to someone touching her body. She informed the suspect to get out of the room, and to rather go sleep in the son's shack.

The suspect allegedly refused, and started removing her clothes before proceeding to rape her.

No arrest has yet been made.

In a different case, an 18-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly raped his 22-year-old aunt on Friday.

The incident took place at around 04h00 at farm Okatjikurunda in the Ovitoto area.

It is alleged that the suspect raped the victim after threatening to stab her with a knife.

The suspect has been arrested, and is expected to appear in Okahandja magistrate court soon.

In Kavango West region, a 15-year-old boy reportedly raped a 12-year-old girl.

Although the suspect is known, he is yet to be arrested.