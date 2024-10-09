Rwanda: Kiyovu's Mbirizi On Trials At Al-Merrikh

Kiyovu Sports winger Eric Mbirizi is in Mauritania for trials with Sudanese giants Al-Merrikh SC.

The Burundi international joined the Green Baggies in August as a free agent in the June-July transfer window but he is considering his future elsewhere as the club remains banned by world football governing body (FIFA) from registering new players.

Times Sport can confirm that Mbirizi is with Al-Merrikh in Mauritania as he hopes to complete his move as soon as he passes trials.

Both Al-Merrikh and their rivals Al Hilal are playing in the Mauritanian Ligue 1 for the 2024/25 season due to the ongoing war in Sudan.

Mbirizi, 26, previously played for Rayon Sports and Gasogi United in the Rwanda Premier League.