Rwanda: WHO Seeks $7.7m to Support Rwanda's Marburg Outbreak Response

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is seeking US$ 7.7 million from October to December 2024 to support the Government of Rwanda in controlling the Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) outbreak.

This funding, according to a related WHO statement, will enable the UN health agency to carry out critical activities outlined in its strategic response plan, focusing on surveillance, infection prevention, community engagement, and cross-border collaboration.

The funds will be allocated across WHO headquarters, regional, and country offices to coordinate the response, provide technical support, manage operations, and supply essential medical resources.

Rwanda, on October 6, kicked off a trial vaccination drive focused on people at highest risk of contracting Marburg virus, especially healthcare workers.

WHO urges donors to fully fund this appeal to stop the outbreak and protect vulnerable populations.