Rwanda: Minister Umutoni Calls for Stronger Collaboration in African Cinema Industry

Rwandan Minister of State for Youth and Arts, Sandrine Umutoni, has emphasised on the need for greater collaboration in Africa's film industry.

Umutoni was speaking at the the second edition of Africa Cinema Summit taking place in Accra, Ghana on Tuesday, October 8.

The event aims at bridging the gap by promoting collaborations, innovation, and sustainable growth within the African cinema industry.

ALSO READ: Key highlights that shaped Rwandan cinema

Umutoni commended Africa's rich history of storytelling, noting how ancient oral traditions have evolved into modern cinematic expressions.

"Throughout our history, Africa has used storytelling to pass down the wisdom of our ancestors. Today, our stories travel across space and time, reflecting the beauty, complexity, and richness of our lived experiences," she said.

The minister acknowledged the challenges that African filmmakers still face, including limited financial resources, insufficient distribution channels, and underdeveloped institutional support.

Umutoni emphasised that overcoming these obstacles requires a united effort, particularly through the establishment of systematic co-production treaties between African nations.

ALSO READ: Young filmmaker harnesses power of identity to promote African cinema

"Co-production treaties between African nations are not a luxury, they are a necessity," Umutoni stressed, calling for these agreements to become a diplomatic priority.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Entertainment Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These problems that are barriers to the full realisation of our creative potential can be overcome, together, if we are to fulfill the promise of a sustainable, equitable, and better structured African cinema, that reflects the depth of our cultural wealth."

"Imagine, for a moment, what it would mean for African filmmakers to have the freedom to create freely all over the continent, without the constant struggle for resources," she added.

ALSO READ: African filmmakers in Kigali for Rwanda International Movie Awards

She urged stakeholders to take bold actions and called for better access to funding, transparent processes, and dedicated African film funds to support emerging talents.

"Let us rethink how we fund African cinema. For too long, our filmmakers have been caught in a cycle of scarcity," she said.

Delegates at the summit celebrated the new wave of young African creators who are using digital platforms and exploring new technologies like animation.

The minister pointed out their role in pushing the boundaries of African cinema, contributing to the continent's creative economy and called on participants to commit to building a stronger, more inclusive African film industry.

"As we look to the future, let us take more ownership of our complex stories and experiences unapologetically. Let us commit to working together, to supporting one another, and to building a film industry that is as vast and diverse as the continent we call home," she said.