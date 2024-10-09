Tanzania: 'Responsible Alcohol Consumption Key Contributor to Economy'

8 October 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

 Breweries Limited (TBL) is championing responsible alcohol consumption to foster a healthier consumer base that can positively contribute to the economy.

This approach ensures the industry's sustainability while safeguarding public welfare. TBL Managing Director, Michelle Kilpin, emphasised this commitment at the launch of the 'Smart Drinking' campaign in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

"Our goal is to reduce road accidents and prevent alcohol-related health issues," she stated.

Kilpin highlighted that excessive alcohol consumption leads to increased healthcare costs due to the treatment of alcohol-related diseases, injuries and mental health disorders.

This strain on public health resources is compounded by the costs associated with alcohol-related accidents and injuries, including healthcare, legal fees and property damage.

The 'Smart Drinking' initiative aims to promote responsible alcohol consumption practices that prioritise health and safety while minimising the risks associated with excessive drinking.

The campaign seeks to educate individuals about the importance of moderation and encourage informed choices regarding alcohol intake. TBL has partnered with the Tanzania Red Cross Society (TRCS), the Tanzania Police Force and TBL's product sellers to make the 'Smart Drinking' campaign a reality.

"With these partnerships, we are working to ensure that our communities are safe. By 2025, we aim to reduce alcohol-related road accidents by 10 per cent," said Catherine Mabula, TBL's Corporate Affairs Communications Manager.

