Tanzania: Russia to Offer 90 Scholarships for Tanzanians

In a significant move to bolster educational ties, Russia has announced the availability of 90 scholarships for Tanzanian students, providing an opportunity to study at some of the nation's leading universities.

This initiative, announced at a press conference in Dar es Salaam on October 7, underscores a long-standing tradition of educational collaboration that dates back to the Soviet era.

Daria Ilienko, the Acting Director of the Russian Cultural Centre, shared the news, expressing enthusiasm for the new admission campaign aimed at Tanzanian students.

"I am pleased to inform you that today we have launched a new campaign for Tanzanians to study in Russia. Since the Soviet era, Russia has consistently provided educational support to Tanzania," Ilienko stated.

The initiative not only reflects the enduring partnership between the two nations but also highlights the transformative power of education. Over the years, more than 5,000 Tanzanians have graduated from Russian universities, gaining valuable knowledge across various disciplines.

"The Russian government has long offered scholarships for higher education and specialised training, with over 5,000 graduates now contributing to their communities back home," she added.

Ilienko emphasised that the goal of these scholarships is to enhance the skills of Tanzanian students, who are expected to return home as specialists equipped to uplift the living standards of their communities.

"We are not taking the best brains from Tanzania; rather, we are fostering their development so that the knowledge they gain abroad can be applied to benefit Tanzania," she explained.

Boniface Assenga, Projects Manager at the Russian Cultural Centre, provided additional details about the scholarship programme. He clarified that while the scholarships cover full tuition fees, they do not include travel expenses, accommodation, meals, or local transportation in Russia.

To be eligible for the scholarships, applicants must meet certain academic criteria. Students who have completed their A-levels must have achieved a minimum of Division II, while those seeking to pursue a Bachelor's degree must hold a diploma with a GPA of at least 3.5.

For Master's candidates, a Bachelor's degree with a GPA of 3.5 or higher is required, and PhD applicants must possess a Master's degree with the same GPA threshold. Assenga also noted that interested students need to provide coloured copies of their academic certificates and a valid passport when applying.

Furthermore, successful candidates will undergo an eight-month Russian language course at the cultural centre to prepare them for their studies and facilitate their integration into Russian society.

"It's essential for students to study the Russian language for eight months because all communication and coursework will be conducted in Russian. Proficiency in the language will also help students secure temporary jobs, providing additional income during their studies," Assenga emphasised.

Applications for the scholarships for the 2025-2026 academic year are now open. Once prospective students complete their applications, they are encouraged to visit the Russian Cultural Centre to meet with Education and Development Manager Elena Simonova. She will assist with any queries and ensure that all documentation are in order before students submit their applications online.

To ensure that students are well-informed about programs at Russian universities, Assenga announced that interviews for applicants will be held on October 30th this year.

The interviews will take place at the Russian Cultural Centre, where representatives from various Russian colleges will be present. Successful candidates will complete their funding process after passing the interviews.

The forum will feature representatives from 12 leading Russian universities, including St. Petersburg State University, the St. Petersburg campus of the Higher School of Economics, Patrice Lumumba Peoples' Friendship University of Russia, Tula State University, Tomsk State University, Samara State Academy of Social Sciences and Humanities, Southern Federal University, Novosibirsk State Agrarian University, Sevastopol State University, Privolzhsky Research Medical University, Maikop State Technical University, and Yugra University.

Assenga noted, "On 30th of October, at 10:00 am, Russian-Tanzanian Cultural Centre invites school children, students and parents to take part at the educational exhibition of Russian universities. The forum will be conducted by representatives from various leading Russian Universities.

"Everyone will be able to get full information about the educational programs; talk to the representatives of the universities; find out the details of studying at a particular university; and learn about career opportunities that are open to graduates of Russian universities." This scholarship initiative not only highlights the ongoing educational collaboration between Russia and Tanzania but also aims to equip the next generation of Tanzanian leaders with the skills and knowledge necessary to drive the country's development forward.

In quick analysis, by studying in Russia, African students can enhance their educational and professional prospects while gaining a broader worldview that can contribute to their personal and career development.

These include high-quality education, where they get access to reputable institutions known for their strong academic programmes and research capabilities, especially in fields like engineering, medicine and science. Cultural exchange- it provides them with the opportunity to immerse themselves in Russian culture and traditions, fostering a deeper understanding of a different way of life and enhancing their global perspective.

For language skills, they learn Russian that is a significant asset, as it is one of the most widely spoken languages in the world. Proficiency in Russian can open doors to job opportunities in various sectors.

Affordability-compared to many Western countries, tuition fees and living expenses in Russia are relatively low, making it an economical choice for quality education.

Networking opportunities-Building a global network with peers from diverse backgrounds can provide valuable connections for future career opportunities and collaborations.

Research and innovation engagement in cutting-edge research projects, particularly in science and technology, can provide students with hands-on experience and enhance their qualifications.

Understanding of global issues-Exposure to different perspectives on global challenges, including politics, economics and environmental issues, can enrich students' critical thinking and problemsolving skills.