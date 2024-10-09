Tanzania: Zanzibar Seeks Education Hub Status in Africa

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR: ZANZIBAR Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Lela Mohammed Mussa launched the Airtel Africa Fellowship Programme at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) Zanzibar campus yesterday, positioning the islands as a burgeoning educational hub for Africa.

"Zanzibar is becoming an education hub for Africa. The partnership between IITM and Airtel is pivotal in supporting and nurturing future technology leaders," Minister Mussa said during the event at the IIT Madras campus in Bweleo, Unguja West District.

She said the Airtel Africa Fellowship Programme is a vital opportunity for talented students aspiring to excel in the technology sector.

The programme not only offers invaluable opportunities for Tanzanian students but also equips them with the necessary skills to excel in today's fast-paced, technology-driven environment.

The minister said that by investing in education and digital innovation, Airtel plays a crucial role in preparing young minds to contribute to Tanzania's growth and the broader development of Africa, aligning with their theme of "Empowering Africa's Future."

"I urge more corporate entities to follow Airtel's exemplary initiative, which aligns perfectly with our government's efforts to bridge the digital divide," she added.

Zanzibar's Minister for Infrastructure, Communication and Transport, Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed, stressed the critical importance of digital education in his speech, which was read on his behalf by Mr Makame Machano Haji, the Deputy Principal Secretary in the docket.

"Access to education in fields like Data Science and Artificial Intelligence is essential for Tanzania's economic progress."

Dr Mohamed said that the Airtel Africa Fellowship represents a significant step toward equipping students with the tools needed to lead Tanzania's digital transformation.

"This partnership between Airtel Africa and IIT Madras Zanzibar underscores the value of private sector collaboration in achieving our digital ambitions," he noted.

Airtel Africa, through the Airtel Africa Foundation, officially launched the fellowship programme at IITM in Zanzibar, marking the beginning of a transformative educational journey for students across 14 Airtel Africa countries.

The initiative offers world-class education in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, fully funding ten undergraduates by covering tuition fees of up to 12,000 US dollars and providing an annual stipend of 500 US dollars for living expenses throughout their four-year Bachelor of Science programme.

Managing Director of Airtel Tanzania, Mr Dinesh Balsingh, representing Chairman of the Airtel Africa Foundation, Mr Segun Ogunsanya stated, "The programme is a crucial part of our sustainability and social responsibility efforts aimed at building a better tomorrow by empowering Africans."

He emphasised that by providing financial support to deserving youths, the programme addresses the digital divide and unlocks opportunities for future technology leaders.

Dean of the IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus, Professor Preeti Aghalayan expressed her gratitude for the partnership with Airtel Africa.

"IITM is a globally renowned institution and today we are honoured to collaborate with Airtel Africa Foundation to launch this transformative fellowship programme. By supporting students from across the continent, we are fostering academic excellence and driving innovation," she said.

The Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania, Mr Bishwadip Dey, noted the alignment between Tanzania's vision for digital education and India's vision for 2047 regarding digital inclusion.

"India's vision for 2047 is grounded in universal digital access. We are delighted to see a partnership model between Airtel, IITM and the government that aims to build future tech leaders in Africa. The programme exemplifies collaboration between our nations to bridge the digital divide and foster technological innovation," he stated.