Tanzania: New Dawn for Tanzania Horticulture

Arusha — ARUSHA: TANZANIA'S High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Mbelwa Kairuki, in partnership with the Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA), has effectively connected local exporters to potential UK buyers.

As a result, eight Tanzanian horticultural export companies have finalised agreements to export a total of 960 metric tonnes of fruits and vegetables to the UK.

This initiative is expected to bring in an estimated 2.8 million US dollars (about 7.6tri/-) annually to Tanzania's economy.

Experts predict that this endeavour will generate 3,800 decent jobs throughout the supply chain--from farms to packaging facilities--marking a significant advancement in tackling the unemployment challenges in the country.

Expressing his satisfaction, Ambassador Kairuki stated, "I take great pride in having connected our horticulture exporters with UK buyers, aligning with our broader strategy of economic diplomacy under President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan's leadership."

Through the newly established Horticulture Exports Accelerator Programme (HEAP) and in collaboration with TAHA, Ambassador Kairuki facilitated a business mission to London for eight local companies.

The objective of this visit was to engage with leading UK importers and explore potential business opportunities.

The delegation, prominently led by TAHA's Chief Development Manager, Mr Anthony Chamanga, took part in a prestigious event organised by the Fresh Produce Consortium (FPC).

In his remarks, Mr Chamanga expressed gratitude to Trademark Africa (TMA) for supporting the UK trade mission through its programme for market enhancement of horticultural products (EMAHP).

"This esteemed gathering enabled our companies to showcase their products and interact with potential buyers to strike business deals," noted Ambassador Kairuki.

Additionally, the Tanzanian delegation explored Spitalfields Market, a strategic wholesale hub in London renowned for sourcing horticultural products globally, to network with traders and discuss collaboration opportunities.

"By facilitating connections between Tanzanian producers and major UK buyers, we are laying the groundwork for a sustainable and prosperous future in horticultural trade between our nations," stated Kairuki.

Ambassador Kairuki conveyed his appreciation to the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and Trademark Africa for their financial support of the Horticulture Export Accelerator Programme (HEAP).

According to CEO of the Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA), Dr Jacqueline Mkindi, HEAP is designed to empower local export companies with essential tools to enhance their competitiveness and leverage free trade agreements.

Serving as a transformative initiative, HEAP aims to strengthen Tanzanian producers by providing them with the requisite knowledge and resources to meet the stringent demands of global markets.

TAHA is optimistic that this programme, which addresses the entire horticultural value chain, will facilitate increased export volumes for Tanzanian businesses and foster enduring relationships with UK and European entities.

The programme's core strategies include capacity building, establishing strong trade connections and ensuring compliance with international standards.

TAHA, together with GreenCert Limited, pledges to assist local companies in adopting voluntary standards such as the British Retail Consortium (BRC), GlobalG.A.P and SMETA, thus simplifying access to UK and European markets.

Through this holistic approach, local producers are poised not just for domestic success but, for global excellence.

Rev Clement Manyata, Managing Director of Fresh Field Manyata, one of the programme's beneficiaries, expressed his gratitude to TAHA and Tanzanian High Commissioner Mbelwa Kairuki and his team for their commitment to linking local exporters with UK partners.

"We've realised that public-private partnerships are a viable framework for economic diplomacy. We are grateful to TAHA and Ambassador Kairuki for spearheading these efforts," Rev Manyata remarked.

He further noted that the export agreements would allow them to engage a significant number of small-scale farmers to enhance vegetable and fruit production to meet market demands.