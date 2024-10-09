Tanzania: Life Changing Experiences You Can Only Have in Tanzania

Tanzania with its amazing combination of wild African animals, tropical beaches, rich history and culture, unique and awe-inspiring experiences, visiting Tanzania will present you with life-changing experiences you will never forget.

For instance, visiting Lake Natron. Sitting at the lowest point of the Great Rift Valley and believed to be the world's most caustic body of water, Lake Natron presents some of the most unusual and dramatic scenery in Tanzania. The remote and scorching region at the foothills of Oldonyo Lengai, a smouldering and active volcano, features very little wildlife. Despite the hostile environment and extremely alkaline water, the lake is nevertheless home to a fascinating ecosystem of microorganisms that give the water its unusual pinky-red tinge. The organisms are also a favourite meal for flamingos and Natron is most famed for being the only regular breeding area for lesser flamingos in East Africa.

Think of the Ol Doinyo Lengai. This Tanzanian volcano is the only active volcano in the world that spews out carbonatite lave instead of silica, which results in some rather bizarre and unusual sights. It's cool temperature, compared to other volcanic magna, means that the lava can harden in seconds and sometimes shatters mid-air before falling over the slopes. It also contains a high level of alkaline elements such as calcium, sodium, and potassium, which give the lava unusual colour features.

Mingle with chimps at the Gombe National Park. Small and intimate, this protected piece of land on the southern shores of Lake Tanganyika is home to the Kasekela chimpanzee community, who have featured in numerous books and documentaries. The park is where Jane Goodall once conducted her behavioural research on chimps, and various different primate species live here. Take a trek through the park to meet the chimps and be amazed at all the human characteristics they possess.

Olduvai Gorge Museum. This area houses the most famous archaeological location in East Africa, where hominid footprints preserved in volcanic rock represent some of the earliest signs of humankind in the world. The prehistoric footprint's shape, length, and toes show that these hominids were bipedal and walked upright on two legs just as we do today, way before the use of stone tools. The museum, founded by Mary Leakey, is dedicated to the appreciation and understanding of the Olduvai Gorge and Laetoli fossil sites and has a hall solely dedicated to the Laetoli fossilized footprints.