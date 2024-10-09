Tanzania: Crdb Embraces Ai to Enhance Customer Care

CRDB Bank is embracing AI to enhance customer care with the launch of its new digital service system, 'Elle,' named after the playful 'Ellephant' to reflect the bank's brand.

The system was unveiled in Dar es Salaam on Monday during Customer Service Week 2024, attracting over 200 customers eager to explore this innovative approach.

CRDB's CEO, Abdulmajid Nsekela, emphasised that delivering excellent service has always been the bank's priority and Elle aims to enhance efficiency in digital services.

"Elle provides instant responses, accurate information, and easy access to our services via our website and WhatsApp," he said.

Elle will assist customers with questions or issues while using services, conducting transactions and obtaining support without needing to contact a customer service agent directly.

The system can also connect customers with agents for personalised assistance when necessary. This year's Customer Service Week theme, "Above and Beyond," aligns with CRDB's commitment to exceeding customer expectations. Mr Nsekela assured customers that the bank will continue to invest significantly in technology, service innovation and staff training.

CRDB's Head of Customer Service, Yolanda Uriyo stated that the bank is strengthening its digital systems and using modern methods to gather customer feedback through platforms like QR Codes and USSD.

"Through WhatsApp, Elle helps customers easily conduct transactions, check balances, pay bills and access account information, along with many other services," she explained.

Customers can also chat with 'Elle' about non-banking topics, making for a more engaging experience. Mr Ahmed Zahoro, a customer present at the launch, praised the bank for its commitment to innovation in customer service.