Uganda: Some People Are After My Neck Over Errors but I Am Going Nowhere - Mukiza

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) Acting Executive Director, Chris Mukiza, has rejected calls for his resignation following errors in the recently released 2024 census results.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Mukiza admitted to the mistakes but argued that such errors are common, urging critics to focus on productive discussions rather than seeking personal accountability.

"Errors are human and are made every day," Mukiza stated, dismissing the public pressure.

He expressed frustration with the personal attacks directed at him, noting, "Everybody is on Mukiza's neck. Why waste time on data? Why not say we want your neck?"

Mr Mukiza said that despite the errors, the census results will serve as the official data guiding Uganda's national planning until the next census in 2034.

"Don't expect any other census before 2034. This is the only one you'll have. Whatever you want to quote, it will be this one," he said.

The errors in the census report have sparked outrage, particularly from ethnic and religious groups concerned about unexpected shifts in population trends.

One of the most controversial issues was the misreporting of data for the Bakiga and Bagisu communities, where Bakiga figures were incorrectly attributed to the Bagisu in the initial release.

Mukiza acknowledged this mistake and assured the public that it had been corrected.

Despite the corrected data, dissatisfaction lingers, with some critics questioning the credibility of the census and calling for more accountability from UBOS.

However, Mukiza remains steadfast, defending both his leadership and the integrity of the statistics body.

He also hinted at personal motives behind the criticism, stating, "Enemies have been hunting me even before I became the ED," suggesting that the backlash may be part of a broader agenda to undermine his role.

UBOS continues to pledge transparency and accuracy, though the controversy surrounding the 2024 census results remains a point of contention among various sectors of the public.