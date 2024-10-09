Uganda: Rakai Chairperson Charged for Alleged Shs20 Million Bribe

The Chairperson of the Rakai District Service Commission, David Mpuga, was charged with three counts of corruption after allegedly soliciting UGX 20 million from a candidate in exchange for securing a position as an Agricultural Officer.

The arrest followed a collaborative effort by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and the Criminal Investigations Directorate.

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit revealed the details on their X platform, commonly known as Twitter, emphasising their commitment to combatting corruption within public service.

This operation was launched after numerous public complaints were directed to the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Rakai, highlighting Mpuga's persistent demands for bribes associated with job vacancies.

Mpuga's alleged activities have raised serious concerns about the integrity of the recruitment process for government positions.

Reports indicate that he consistently solicited bribes from candidates, creating a culture where financial incentives overshadowed merit-based hiring.

Following his arraignment, Mpuga was remanded to custody until October 14, 2024, as the court prepares to hear the case. This incident has ignited a broader discussion on the need for reforms to ensure transparency and accountability in government hiring practices.

Local community leaders expressed relief at the swift action taken against Mpuga

As the case unfolds, it serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of vigilance and integrity in public office. The government's commitment to tackling corruption will be put to the test, and many await the outcome with bated breath.