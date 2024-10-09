Uganda: Government Restructures NGO Bureau, Resulting in 30 Job Losses.

NGO Bureau has been restructured and merged with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, leading to the loss of 30 jobs. This decision, finalised on September 27, 2024, reflects the government's commitment to streamline operations and enhance oversight within the non-governmental organisation sector.

Previously operating as a semi-autonomous entity, the NGO Bureau employed 42 staff members. Following the merger, only 12 employees remain, a move intended to consolidate resources and improve regulatory efficiency.

Minister for Internal Affairs, Maj Gen (rtd) Kahinda Otafiire, formalised this transition through a statutory instrument, highlighting the need for more centralised control over NGO activities.

Simon Peter Mundeyi, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, explained the rationale behind the restructuring. "This merger allows for a more efficient and effective oversight framework for NGOs," he stated.

"We are dedicated to ensuring that these organisations function transparently and contribute positively to national development."

As part of the restructuring, new leadership has been appointed to guide the newly formed NGO department. Stephen Okello has been appointed Commissioner, while Martha Oundo will take on the role of Assistant Commissioner for Inspection and Compliance.

Other key positions include Joseph Mugisha as Principal Registration Officer and Sofia Nakyomu as Principal Monitoring and Evaluation Officer.

Mundeyi also underscored the importance of vigilance against fraudulent activities in the NGO sector, stating, "The NGO department will now be under the supervision of a Commissioner, which ensures stricter oversight." He urged both the public and NGOs to remain alert and foster transparency.

This merger comes at a time when NGOs in Uganda face increasing scrutiny over their transparency and accountability. By incorporating the NGO Bureau into the Ministry, the government aims to tighten regulations and enhance governance in the sector.

While the job losses raise concerns about the capacity of the newly formed department, officials maintain that this consolidation is essential for improving service delivery and oversight.

As the new structure is implemented, stakeholders in the NGO sector will be closely monitoring its effects on operations and governance in the months ahead.