Uganda: Ubos Admits Error in 2024 Census Results

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has acknowledged errors in the recently released 2024 census results, particularly concerning population figures by tribe and religion.

The admission comes in the wake of public criticism, with many accusing the statistics body of manipulating data.

Speaking at a media briefing held at Kampala Serena Hotel, UBOS acting Deputy Executive Director Vincent Ssenono explained that an error occurred during the compilation of the final report, leading to incorrect data being presented, especially concerning the tribal population.

"It wasn't true that the population of some tribes reduced as shown. We had an error," Ssenono said.

He said the 2024 census figures were accurate but that it is data from the 2014 census had been misreported, leading to a mix-up that affected the percentage calculations.

He emphasized that almost all major tribes registered growth, contradicting the earlier report.

"There was a 2.4% growth rate for the Baganda, Banyankore, Basoga, Bateso, and Bakiga. The indicators show there was growth in almost all tribes," Ssenono said.

Ssenono reassured the public that UBOS was committed to transparency, stating, "As UBOS, we say to err is human. When you note an error, you call the public and inform them of it."

Religious Population Growth Rates Explained

UBOS also addressed concerns over discrepancies in the religious data. Ssenono clarified that the issue was not with the actual numbers but with the growth rates.

He noted that while the population of major religious groups, such as Catholics, Muslims, and Anglicans, has increased, their growth rates have slowed compared to other religious groups.

"The population for Roman Catholics, for instance, grew from 13,426,520 to 16,612,537, but in terms of percentage relative to the total population, the growth is slower," he said.

"This doesn't mean that the total population is reducing."

He said the UBOS data shows no decline in the actual numbers of Catholics, Muslims, or Anglicans.

UBOS has pledged to correct the errors in the census report and ensure accurate information is shared with the public.