Kenya: Mbagathi Hospital Conducts Life-Saving Surgery On 10-Year-Old, Showcasing New Capabilities

Nairobi — A complex surgery was successfully performed on 10-year-old Emmanuel Karanja at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi.

The boy was born with a troubling swelling on his right shoulder.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For years, the growth, composed of blood vessels and fatty tissue, progressively enlarged, causing his mother deep concern as she sought help at various healthcare facilities.

However, it was at Mbagathi Hospital that Emmanuel finally received a definitive diagnosis and treatment.

Tests revealed that the mass was a complicated mix of large blood vessels and fat, requiring a delicate and highly specialized procedure. After careful consultations, the hospital's medical team determined that surgery was the best course of action.

A multidisciplinary team was assembled, consisting of renowned medical professionals: Dr. Hassan Ibrahim, a visiting Thoracic, Cardiac, and Vascular surgeon; Dr. Areeb Chaudrey, a Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery consultant; Dr. Asphone Kinara, an Anesthesiologist; and Dr. Elizabeth Lumire, a Resident Medical Officer.

The operation involved meticulous exploration of the shoulder area, dissection of the abnormal growth, and the careful ligation of feeder vessels to prevent excessive bleeding. The surgery, conducted with precision and care, was a success. Emmanuel is now on the path to recovery, with doctors optimistic about his long-term health prospects.

This surgery is a major achievement for Mbagathi Hospital, which is increasingly positioning itself as a top facility for handling complex medical cases within Nairobi City County.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Traditionally known for its role as the county's main referral hospital, Mbagathi is now taking on more sophisticated cases that involve intricate surgeries.

"Emmanuel's case highlights our growing capacity to handle specialized, multidisciplinary procedures," Dr. Hassan Ibrahim commented.

"We are proud of the outcome and the potential this surgery represents for the future of healthcare at Mbagathi," he added.

For Emmanuel's mother, the relief is palpable.

"I am so thankful to the doctors and the entire team at Mbagathi. I never thought we would find a solution, but now my son can look forward to living a normal life," she said tearfully.

As the hospital continues to expand its capabilities, more patients like Emmanuel can access life-saving interventions locally, alleviating the need for costly travel to other institutions.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts