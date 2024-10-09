Kenya: President Ruto Appoints Munyori Buku Head of Presidential Communication Service

9 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — President William Ruto has appointed Munyori Buku as the new Head of the Presidential Communication Service(PCS).

While confirming the appointment, State House Spokesperson Mohamed Hussein said that Buku brings over 26 years of senior-level experience in strategic communication within both the public and private sectors.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Prior to this appointment, he served as the Secretary for Public Communication at State House.

"Other notable roles he has held include Senior Director of Public Communication at State House, Director of Communication in the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry of Finance, and Editorial Manager at the Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board," Mohamed said.

In the private sector, Buku held key editorial positions, including Managing Editor at the Standard Group and Sub-Editor at the Nation Media Group, among other senior roles.

His career began in education, where he worked as a teacher in several high schools across Kenya before transitioning to media and communications.

Buku holds a postgraduate diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelor of Education (Arts) from Kenyatta University.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.