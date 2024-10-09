Kenya: Speaker Kingi Bans Senators' Foreign Travel During Gachagua Impeachment

Capital FM
Kenya's parliament has voted to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
9 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has imposed travel restrictions on all 67 Senators and staff, barring them from leaving the country until the conclusion of the impeachment hearings for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Kericho Governor.

Speaker Kingi cited the importance of the upcoming proceedings as the reason for the ban.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Given the gravity of these matters, it is paramount that we maintain a focused presence in the Senate," he said.

Additionally, Speaker Kingi directed the House committees to put on hold activities outside Nairobi until October 19, 2024.

The Senate will conduct the impeachment trial of Gachagua on October 16 and 17, 2024.

The Senate could extend the hearing to Friday, October 18, should parties require additional time to interrogate documents filed and cross-examine witnesses.

The impeachment trial on Gachagua proceeds to the Senate following Tuesday night's resolution by the National Assembly to impeach the Deputy President.

National Assembly concluded the matter with 282 lawmakers voting to impeach Gachagua against forty-four who oppossed the motion. One lawmaker abstained.

The motion requires support by two-thirds of members in the Senate for the impeachment to stand.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.