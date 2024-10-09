Nairobi — Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has imposed travel restrictions on all 67 Senators and staff, barring them from leaving the country until the conclusion of the impeachment hearings for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Kericho Governor.

Speaker Kingi cited the importance of the upcoming proceedings as the reason for the ban.

"Given the gravity of these matters, it is paramount that we maintain a focused presence in the Senate," he said.

Additionally, Speaker Kingi directed the House committees to put on hold activities outside Nairobi until October 19, 2024.

The Senate will conduct the impeachment trial of Gachagua on October 16 and 17, 2024.

The Senate could extend the hearing to Friday, October 18, should parties require additional time to interrogate documents filed and cross-examine witnesses.

The impeachment trial on Gachagua proceeds to the Senate following Tuesday night's resolution by the National Assembly to impeach the Deputy President.

National Assembly concluded the matter with 282 lawmakers voting to impeach Gachagua against forty-four who oppossed the motion. One lawmaker abstained.

The motion requires support by two-thirds of members in the Senate for the impeachment to stand.

